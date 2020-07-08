Missoula County to band with other counties to try to restore passenger rail to southern Montana

In the latest of a series of efforts to restore passenger rail to southern Montana, Missoula County has announced that it will host a virtual Montana Passenger Rail Summit on Thursday, Sept. 17, to educate and advocate for the transportation service.
The summit will focus on how a passenger rail system might be reinstated in Montana, and the meeting is open to elected officials, government staff, business and tourism professionals, and anyone interested in restoring passenger rail to southern Montana and increasing rail connectivity across the region.
"This has the ability to connect our state," said Missoula City Councilor Jordan Hess, who has expertise in transportation and will be speaking at the summit. "We're a big state where traveling to see family or traveling for business or anything can be a lot of gas expense or a lot of hours in the road and poor riding conditions, and I think passenger rail is such a wonderful way to travel that it would be fantastic to restore that in the future."
The summit will also focus on rail authority. In June, Missoula County Commissioners finalized a resolution to create the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, which would create a governing structure among Missoula and other interested counties to analyze and facilitate the implementation of long-distance inter-city rail service across southern Montana, and also signal interest to federal leaders.
Currently, there are six other counties who have indicated a willingness to join and establish the authority, including Sanders, Dawson, Gallatin, Prairie, Broadwater and Park counties. County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who has helped lead the initiative to restore passenger rail, said Missoula County will know the final list of counties that will establish the authority by July 9, the deadline for counties to join.
Commissioners set a public hearing on July 30 for the joint resolution to establish the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority as a regional rail authority.
Strohmaier said he thinks the rail authority will be instrumental in changing the tide of decades of failed efforts to restore passenger rail in southern Montana by providing a governance structure to propel the initiative.
"As it is right now, we have no single point of contact in Montana to reach out to Amtrak, for instance, and make an undertaking like this possible," Strohmaier said. "This is an opportunity that counties have in the state of Montana by virtue of state law to create a passenger rail authority, so we're trying something different."
Strohmaier noted that the economic impact of COVID-19 has put off some initiatives, but said it's important for counties to invest in infrastructure and think about their transportation future.
"Passenger rail is a more environmentally sustainable mode of transportation, it's a transportation mode that services our communities more equitably, it's a rural development tool because it would pass right through many areas of rural Montana that that currently have few other transportation options," Strohmaier said.
More information about the summit and initiative is available at montanapassengerrailsummit.org.
