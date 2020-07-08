Missoula County to band with other counties to try to restore passenger rail to southern Montana

Currently, there are six other counties who have indicated a willingness to join and establish the authority, including Sanders, Dawson, Gallatin, Prairie, Broadwater and Park counties. County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who has helped lead the initiative to restore passenger rail, said Missoula County will know the final list of counties that will establish the authority by July 9, the deadline for counties to join.

Commissioners set a public hearing on July 30 for the joint resolution to establish the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority as a regional rail authority.

Strohmaier said he thinks the rail authority will be instrumental in changing the tide of decades of failed efforts to restore passenger rail in southern Montana by providing a governance structure to propel the initiative.

"As it is right now, we have no single point of contact in Montana to reach out to Amtrak, for instance, and make an undertaking like this possible," Strohmaier said. "This is an opportunity that counties have in the state of Montana by virtue of state law to create a passenger rail authority, so we're trying something different."

Strohmaier noted that the economic impact of COVID-19 has put off some initiatives, but said it's important for counties to invest in infrastructure and think about their transportation future.