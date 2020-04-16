Missoula County to cover most credit card fees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County Commissioners voted Thursday to suspend collection of most credit card user fees through June 30.

The change means that, when Missoula County residents pay their property taxes or pay for County Services using a credit card, the county will cover their fees for payments up to $3,000. Andrew Czorny, Missoula County’s Chief Financial Officer, told the commissioners during their conference-call meeting Thursday that the measure is meant to encourage Missoulians to stay home and do business with the county using their credit cards rather than paying in person.

“Because of (the) COVID-19 virus and shelter-in-place” rules, he said, “we’d like to incentivize people to stay at home.”

He explained that the county had covered the fees for processing credit cards in the past, but reached a point where it was absorbing $600,000 worth of credit card fees per year, and so decided to “chargeback” the fees to customers.