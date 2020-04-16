Missoula County to cover most credit card fees

Missoula County Commissioners voted Thursday to suspend collection of most credit card user fees through June 30.
The change means that, when Missoula County residents pay their property taxes or pay for County Services using a credit card, the county will cover their fees for payments up to $3,000. Andrew Czorny, Missoula County’s Chief Financial Officer, told the commissioners during their conference-call meeting Thursday that the measure is meant to encourage Missoulians to stay home and do business with the county using their credit cards rather than paying in person.
“Because of (the) COVID-19 virus and shelter-in-place” rules, he said, “we’d like to incentivize people to stay at home.”
He explained that the county had covered the fees for processing credit cards in the past, but reached a point where it was absorbing $600,000 worth of credit card fees per year, and so decided to “chargeback” the fees to customers.
The commissioners voted unanimously to cover the fees on payments up to $3,000 — a limit that would allow homeowners with houses worth up to $475,000 to pay their second half property taxes with a credit card and not incur any fees, according to the meeting agenda’s Request for Commission Action. The program is expected to cost the county $40,000 through the end of June, and the Commissioners will have the option of extending it.
Also during their Thursday meeting, the County Commissioners signed off on a letter to Clerk & Recorder and Treasurer Tyler Gernant, requesting that he delay the billing of mobile home and personal property taxes from May to the beginning of July.
