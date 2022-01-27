Missoula County to distribute COVID tests at several locations, including Fort Missoula Regional Park

The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management announced on Thursday it will distribute nearly 26,000 COVID-19 home test kits.

Each kit contains two COVID tests. They are CareStart COVID rapid antigen tests and will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 at Fort Missoula Regional Park near the baseball fields.

There will also be distributions in Frenchtown, Clinton and Seeley Lake.

Those in Frenchtown interested in acquiring tests should go to the Frenchtown Fire Station between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Tests will also be available at the Clinton Fire Station between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Seeley Lake residents are asked to call 406-677-2400 to make an an appointment to get a testing kit at the fire station in town.

The state previously announced it had ordered 650,000 of those kits for distribution across the state.

Identification and self-isolation are key to beating back the omicron surge, a news release announcing the test distribution said.

“Staff shortages and increasing hospitalizations are placing more and more stress on our health care system, and taking that strain off them is a top priority,” Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck said. “These tests will give people the ability to test themselves at home and catch the disease early so they can begin isolating faster and limit disease spread and hospitalizations.”

Following the test instructions closely is critical, health officials said. Rapid antigen tests are more sensitive in people with symptoms and during the first week of infection. Some may initially test negative and later become positive.

The box comes with two tests so a person can take them 24 to 48 hours apart. Both tests are supposed to be used on a single person.

This distribution of COVID tests is separate from a federal program that mails four tests to a person's mailbox. Getting tests from the county will not disallow a household from receiving the mailed tests, Beck told the Missoulian.

More information on home tests can be found at hometest.mt.gov.

"We're really excited to be able to offer these at-home tests so that we can identify those positive individuals and hopefully get those people isolated as appropriate and hopefully get through the surge," Beck said.

Missoula County added 545 new COVID cases on Thursday and there are 2,611 active cases in the county. The local death toll from the pandemic remains at 198.

There are currently 49 people hospitalized in Missoula County due to COVID, 23 of whom are local residents.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

