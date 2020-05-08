Missoula County to ease restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department plans to let local barber shops reopen and farmers markets and graduations move forward — with restrictions.

During an online briefing Friday morning, Health Officer Ellen Leahy announced that Missoula County would continue to ease restrictions on local businesses and gatherings.

Beauty-oriented businesses such as hair salons will be allowed to reopen May 11, provided that they prepare plans for employee and customer protection.

Farmers markets will be allowed to reopen May 23, but they’ll need to cap crowd size at 250 and implement plans for social distancing. They’ll also be restricted to the sale of food — other social activities won’t be allowed to take place.

Leahy said that she had decided to limit graduations’ crowd size to 250 people, with social distancing in place, a decision she acknowledged would be difficult for seniors. The previous, 25-person limit on social gatherings has also been increased to 250, again with social distancing.

This story will be updated.

