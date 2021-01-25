Missoula County to help residents schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments with providers

In preparation for Missoula County's transition to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the county's COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team has hired call center staff and launched a website to help eligible residents in Phase 1B schedule appointments with local providers that are administering the vaccine.
Nick Holloway, public information officer for the county's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, said the call center will act as a conduit to connect residents with providers. The call center is up and running and can be reached at 258-INFO. It is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
County residents can visit covid19.missoula.co to determine which vaccination phase they are eligible for and find information about how they can make an appointment. Residents who are able to self-schedule their vaccination using the website should do so in order to reduce overload on the call center, Holloway said.
Missoula County is still in Phase 1A of vaccinations, which includes health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. However, some providers in Missoula County will move onto Phase 1B sooner than the rest of the county if they have already vaccinated health care personnel who fall under Phase 1A.
"Every provider has their own list to go through to vaccinate so St. Pat's and Community are going to be entering Phase 1B at different times and not on the same day necessarily," Holloway said. "We hope that it's as close as possible to each other so that we can eventually say 'We're all in 1B' but that we're not in that scenario yet."
In Montana, Phase 1B includes Montanans age 70 and older, those 16 and older with a high-risk condition and Native Americans and other people of color.
In Missoula, residents age 70 and older will be the first group in Phase 1B to receive the vaccine due to a tiered approach adopted by the Missoula City-County Board of Health. Missoula County is home to approximately 39,000 people who fall under all of the groups in Phase 1B and in an effort to avoid inundating providers, the board issued guidance that local providers begin with residents age 70 and older before progressing to younger age ranges in Phase 1B.
Local health officials previously said that they hoped for all Missoula County providers to move to Phase 1B this week, but that timeline is not guaranteed due to the county's role as a regional healthcare hub and a vaccine shortage, Holloway said.
The top-down federal approach to vaccine distribution has led to confusion in Missoula and across the nation and logistical difficulties for local health departments.
Doses of the vaccine are limited and the county does not control how many doses of the vaccine it receives from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Adding to the confusion is the fact that some providers receive the vaccine from the state health department, which means that some providers are already vaccinating different groups in Phase 1B. For example, the county's website says that Providence Montana Medical Group is currently scheduling appointments for already-established primary care patients who are 70 years and older and those with qualifying health conditions.
The decentralized top-down approach led Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management to establish the COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team to coordinate a county-wide response with local providers. The providers include major private health care clinics, Partnership Health Center, the University of Montana School of Pharmacy and private pharmacies, among others.
Holloway said scheduling information for residents will be updated on the county's website regularly, and asked for patience as providers work to get people vaccinated in a smooth and efficient manner.
The Missoula City-County Health Department will also help administer some vaccines in mass vaccination clinics. The department is already planning to hold mass clinics at the vacant Lucky's Market location at the Southgate Mall. Devlin said the health department chose the location over options such as a drive-thru clinic at the Missoula County fairgrounds to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.
"Not everybody has access to a car and we just wanted to make sure that we're being very equitable," Devlin said. "It is easier to get to the mall by public transportation and people won't have to wait outside in the cold after their shot because they have to wait 15 minutes after their shot and be monitored."
The vaccine is free and voluntary.