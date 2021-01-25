Missoula County to help residents schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments with providers

In preparation for Missoula County's transition to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the county's COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team has hired call center staff and launched a website to help eligible residents in Phase 1B schedule appointments with local providers that are administering the vaccine.

Nick Holloway, public information officer for the county's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, said the call center will act as a conduit to connect residents with providers. The call center is up and running and can be reached at 258-INFO. It is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County residents can visit covid19.missoula.co to determine which vaccination phase they are eligible for and find information about how they can make an appointment. Residents who are able to self-schedule their vaccination using the website should do so in order to reduce overload on the call center, Holloway said.

Missoula County is still in Phase 1A of vaccinations, which includes health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. However, some providers in Missoula County will move onto Phase 1B sooner than the rest of the county if they have already vaccinated health care personnel who fall under Phase 1A.