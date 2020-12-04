Missoula County to hire housing specialist, city slashes ADU regs

For the first time ever, Missoula County intends to hire a full-time housing specialist to focus on affordable housing amid a worsening affordable housing crisis.
Meanwhile, the county is also putting out a Request for Proposals for the development of a county-wide affordable housing strategy.
Housing prices have soared in Missoula County for much of the last decade, far outpacing wage gains.
Melissa Gordon, the County Community and Planning Services grants program administrator, told the Missoula County Consolidated Planning Board last week that the housing specialist should be hired by the spring of 2021.
“We’re advertising in the next week for a new housing specialist position,” she said. “Within the county, we’ve had positions where various parts and pieces of what they do have relations to affordable housing, but we’ve never had one person that primarily focuses on housing. So that’s tremendously exciting.”
Later this month, proposals are due for the development of an affordable housing strategy.
“We hope to have a consultant in place by March, and they will be charged with developing a comprehensive approach to address affordable housing issues in Missoula County,” Gordon explained. “And they will be generating a report that details the findings and action steps.”
The new housing specialist will be tasked in part with implementing the action steps that the consultant recommends. According to the county’s job listings, the housing specialist position pays $26.96 per hour.
Housing prices in Missoula County have soared in 2020, with the median sales price from January through October of this year hitting $345,000. That’s a 35.6% increase from the same time period in 2016. They’ve also risen far faster than wages for the last decade.
To purchase a home priced at $315,000, the median sales price of a home in 2019, a family would need an income of $98,123 (and a 5% down payment on a 30-year conventional loan) to afford that home. Meanwhile, the actual median income for a two-person household was $58,688 in 2019 in Missoula (the most recent data available). That's according to data from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
The City of Missoula a few years ago created an Office of Housing and Community Development and hired Eran Pehan to lead that office. She and her staff came up with a broad set of policy recommendations in a document called “A Place to Call Home,” but many of those policy recommendations have yet to be implemented by the Missoula City Council.
Support Local Journalism
Chet Crowser, the planning staff administrator for the county, said the county will coordinate with the city to make sure they're not duplicating efforts. He said the county needs its own affordable housing policy because the wider county may have different needs than the city.
Montana James, the community development manager for the city's newly-revamped Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation, also gave the planning board an update on her office's work this year.
In particular, she highlighted the fact that her office went through a process of making policy recommendations regarding Accessory Dwelling Units to the city council, which adopted the changes in October. The council removed the off-street parking requirement for ADUs and removed the minimum lot size as well.
"This frees up and creates flexibility for people to experiment with tiny backyard homes," James explained to the Missoulian. "We also increased the height limit to enable folks to reasonably construct an ADU on top of an existing garage."
And perhaps most significantly, the city has removed the owner-occupancy requirement and annual permitting for ADUs. Previously, the owner had to live in either the main house or the ADU on site.
Accessory Dwelling Units are also known as "mother-in-law units" or "granny flats" or "backyard homes."
"It's generally best practice nationwide to remove that requirement," James said. "It's really limiting for folks for financing options if they want to construct an ADU or sell it in the future. It throws a lot of kinks in the process of a sale or refinance."
Since the city first passed an ordinance regulating ADUs in 2013, James estimates that less than 50 have been created or permitted, so they haven't really caught on in Missoula to address the lack of affordable housing.
"Those changes we made this year were the main barriers," she said. "And that's very much backed up and echoed by national data. That's why we prioritized those in our housing policy and why we made those changes."
Still, James said her office doesn't anticipate a huge increase in the number of ADUs because they're still expensive.
"It's often homeowners trying to build them, not developers, and it's a big undertaking in terms of having the financial resources," she said. "In communities where they have done a lot of proactive work, they've put things in place like waiving system development charges and system impact fees on ADUs. You have to go above and beyond just the usual regulatory barriers to encourage the construction of ADUs."
James said she's excited that the county is embarking on a journey to create its own affordable housing policy. She said the city's policy recommendations wouldn't necessarily work for the county.
"They have a lot of shared challenges and shared space, but they also face a lot of unique challenges," James said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.