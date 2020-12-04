Missoula County to hire housing specialist, city slashes ADU regs

Accessory Dwelling Units are also known as "mother-in-law units" or "granny flats" or "backyard homes."

"It's generally best practice nationwide to remove that requirement," James said. "It's really limiting for folks for financing options if they want to construct an ADU or sell it in the future. It throws a lot of kinks in the process of a sale or refinance."

Since the city first passed an ordinance regulating ADUs in 2013, James estimates that less than 50 have been created or permitted, so they haven't really caught on in Missoula to address the lack of affordable housing.

"Those changes we made this year were the main barriers," she said. "And that's very much backed up and echoed by national data. That's why we prioritized those in our housing policy and why we made those changes."

Still, James said her office doesn't anticipate a huge increase in the number of ADUs because they're still expensive.