Missoula County to hold all-mail primary

The Missoula County Elections Office plans to hold an all-mail primary election this June.

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive Wednesday that allowed counties to hold the June 2 primary entirely by mail. Missoula County announced Thursday that it will do so. Ballots will be mailed out to voters on May 8.

In its daily update of responses to the coronavirus pandemic, Missoula County encouraged voters to check their status at www.myvoterpagemt.com, and to contact the Missoula County Elections Office at (406) 258-4751 or electioninfo@missoulacounty.us to update any information. Voters will also be able to update their information via the mail until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

From Wednesday, May 27, through noon on Monday, June 1, voters will need to make changes to their registration in person. They can do so by visiting the county's new Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. The county will put measures in place to ensure social distancing.

Yellowstone and Cascade Counties have also announced all-mail primaries.

