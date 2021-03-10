Missoula County to move to Phase 1B+ next week

Missoula County will expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B+ starting Monday, according to a news release.
Phase 1B+ opens eligibility to people age 60 and older, as well as individuals 16-59 with health conditions including:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.
Phases 1A and 1B continue to be eligible, as well as educators and child care workers who can sign up at local participating pharmacies to receive a vaccine.
People eligible under Phase 1B+ can start signing up for appointments for clinics on Monday and Tuesday. Approximately 500 first-dose Pfizer appointments will be available for Monday's clinic, and approximately 300 first-dose Moderna and 230 first-dose Pfizer appointments will be available for Tuesday's clinic, both at the former Lucky's Market.
Appointments will open online starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3.
The former Lucky's Market, University of Montana Adams Center and the Missoula County Fairgrounds will continue to serve as public vaccine clinic sites.