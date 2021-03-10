Missoula County to move to Phase 1B+ next week

Missoula County will expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B+ starting Monday, according to a news release.

Phase 1B+ opens eligibility to people age 60 and older, as well as individuals 16-59 with health conditions including:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Immunoc ompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Pulmonary fibrosis (having da maged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID - 19 related complications.

Phases 1A and 1B continue to be eligible, as well as educators and child care workers who can sign up at local participating pharmacies to receive a vaccine.