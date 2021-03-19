Missoula County to open 1,000 first-dose appointments Friday

The Missoula County Vaccine Coordination Team is opening a signup for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday afternoon for clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Approximately 700 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for the Missoula City-County Health Department clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday at the former Lucky's Market.

Approximately 300 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments will be available for Partnership Health Center's clinic on Tuesday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Appointments will be available starting at 4 p.m. Friday. Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. Organizers are asking people who have the ability to schedule via the website. An email address is required to book online.

Slots are available for Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B+ and earlier phases.

In line with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s March 16 announcement, all Missoula County residents ages 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, April 1, the press release said.

