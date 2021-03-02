Missoula County to open 1,170 first-dose appointments Wednesday

The Missoula City-County Health Department is opening a signup for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday afternoon for clinics on Thursday, Friday and Monday at Lucky's Market.

Approximately 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available, according to a press release. Appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. Organizers are asking people who have the ability to schedule via the website. An email address is required to book online.

Slots are only available for Missoula County residents who fall into Tier 1 of Phase 1B, which includes people 70 and older, Native Americans ages 16 and older, and people of color ages 16 and older, according to the release. Phase 1A patients continue to be eligible.

Appointments are non-transferable and individuals are only allowed to book one appointment per person, according to a press release.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1