Missoula County to open 1,180 first-dose appointments Wednesday

The Missoula City-County Health Department is opening a signup for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday afternoon for clinics on Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the former Lucky's Market.

Approximately 430 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for Thursday, 300 first-dose Moderna appointments will be open for Friday, and 150 first-dose Pfizer appointments, plus 300 Johnson & Johnson appointments will be available for Sunday, according to a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. Organizers are asking people who have the ability to schedule via the website. An email address is required to book online.

Slots are only available for Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B or 1A, which includes people 70 and older, Native Americans ages 16 and older, people of color ages 16 and older, and those ages 16-69 with qualifying health conditions, according to the release. Phase 1A patients continue to be eligible.

Appointments are non-transferable and individuals are only allowed to book one appointment per person, according to a press release.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0