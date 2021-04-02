Missoula County to open 1,500 first-dose appointments Friday

The Missoula County Vaccine Coordination Team is opening a signup for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday afternoon for clinics on Monday and Tuesday.

Approximately 1,500 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Friday for Missoula County residents 16 and older.

The appointments are for clinics scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the former Lucky's Market for 16+ and an additional clinic is set for Tuesday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds for 18+.

Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. Organizers are asking people who have the ability to schedule via the website. An email address is required to book online.

