Missoula County to open 1,500 first-dose appointments Friday
Missoula County to open 1,500 first-dose appointments Friday

Susan Johnson, a retired nurse, administers a COVID-19 vaccination last month to Kurt Krueger, right, at the Missoula County vaccination center inside the old Lucky's grocery store at Southgate Mall.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula County Vaccine Coordination Team is opening a signup for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday afternoon for clinics on Monday and Tuesday.

Approximately 1,500 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. Friday for Missoula County residents 16 and older.

The appointments are for clinics scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the former Lucky's Market for 16+ and an additional clinic is set for Tuesday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds for 18+.

Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. Organizers are asking people who have the ability to schedule via the website. An email address is required to book online.

