Missoula County to open 700 first-dose appointments Wednesday
Missoula County to open 700 first-dose appointments Wednesday

Missoula County COVID-19 vaccinations 01 (copy)

Susan Johnson, a retired nurse, administers a COVID-19 vaccination last month to Kurt Krueger, right, at the Missoula County vaccination center inside the old Lucky's grocery store at Southgate Mall.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula County Vaccine Coordination Team is opening a signup for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday afternoon for clinics on Thursday and Friday.

Approximately 700 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. for Missoula County residents 16 and older.

There are clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the former Lucky's Market and an additional clinic is set for Friday at the University of Montana Adams Center.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year olds. Freddie Joyner has more.

Individuals can make appointments by visiting covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. Organizers are asking people who have the ability to schedule via the website. An email address is required to book online.

Slots are available for Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B+ and earlier phases.

In line with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s March 16 announcement, all Missoula County residents ages 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, April 1, the press release said.

