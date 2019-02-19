The “reset” meeting between Missoula County officials and Environmental Protection Agency representatives is set for April 10, with local groups hoping to repair the strained relationship with the federal agency over the cleanup effort at the former Smurfit-Stone mill site.
The meeting is meant to enhance the working relationship based in part on new faces at the federal agency. But county officials also plan to push for a more substantial role in guiding the remediation effort, based on their opinions that previously proposed efforts to determine the amount and extent of contamination at the industrial site were inadequate.
In addition, they will promote the removal of dumps and landfills on the site, which they believe are the primary source of contamination both onsite and in the Clark Fork River, which are separated only by earthen berms.
Initially, the county had hopes to meet with Allie Archer, the new remedial project manager for the Frenchtown site, on Jan. 15. That was postponed, however, after the month-long federal shutdown earlier this year.
It’s one of two meetings expected to be held with EPA officials in April, according to Travis Ross, the division supervisor for the Missoula County Water Quality District. Some of the trustees involved in the Smurfit-Stone cleanup effort, which includes various Montana state agencies, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, are expected to meet separately from the county officials’ gathering with federal agency representatives from both the EPA’s Montana office and regional office in Denver.
“Some of the trustees had been interested in doing a joint meeting … but we have an opportunity for the county to set the agenda on what we want to talk about without it becoming overly complicated,” Ross told commissioners on Tuesday. “I expect there will be a lot of people at their meeting, but it will be good if we both do our own thing.”
Missoula County’s relationship with EPA officials and former project manager Sara Sparks had been strained at times while working on a remediation plan for the 3,200-acre former paper and pulp mill, which closed in 2010. Soil and water samples released in 2012 showed cancer-causing chemicals, including dioxins and heavy metals, in the sludge ponds, groundwater and river sediments at and near the site.
Much of the area is within the 100-year floodplain, and during last spring’s flooding, county officials were worried about a potentially catastrophic failure of the berms that divide the site’s industrial waste from the Clark Fork River. During a tense meeting in May 2018, representatives from Missoula County, the CSKT, the Clark Fork Coalition and a Community Advisory Group complained that the EPA was dragging its feet, and hadn’t listened to their concerns.
After that meeting, Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the EPA heard their concerns and understood the level of their frustration.
Now, the county is laying out its list of priorities to discuss with the EPA. Topping that list is a flood contingency plan. John DeArment, the science director for the Clark Fork Coalition, noted that while they have a contingency plan in draft form, nothing has been done on it since last year’s flooding.
“We still have an interim, but not a final,” DeArment said.
County officials also want to firm up the timeline for the remedial investigation and feasibility study, as well as the role they will play in creating those documents.
“How best can the county participate in the feasibility study rather than something we just review?” Ross said, noting that the study will come up with a variety of options, including the “no action alternative” that would leave contaminants in place on about 160 acres.
“We want to participate along the way, rather than at the end when the document is complete and they open the comment period on it,'' Ross said.