Missoula County to receive vaccines from federal program

Missoula County has been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccines through the Federally Qualified Health Center COVID-19 vaccine program, a new program the Biden administration established on Monday.
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that Missoula County will be one of 250 providers nationwide to be selected in the program, which aims to address emerging disparities in vaccine distribution in parts of the country that have medically underserved or vulnerable populations, according to information from the White House Briefing Room.
Missoula County will be eligible to order vaccines in the next two weeks if it meets all of the criteria, according to a news release.
After learning that Montana had not been selected for the initial phase of the program, Gov. Greg Gianforte raised the issue with President Joe Biden and White House officials, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.
“I appreciate the Biden administration responding to my urgent request and including Missoula County in their federally-run vaccine program, after originally notifying DPHHS that the state would not be included in the initial phase,” Gianforte said in the press release. “I’ll continue to work with our federal partners to ensure Montana receives our fair share of these safe, effective vaccines."
Despite the federal effort to increase doses sent to underserved populations, Montana continues to receive one of the lowest allotments of vaccine per capita in the country, according to recent CDC data. As of Tuesday, 53,482 Montanans had been fully immunized and the state had administered 184,483 total doses, according to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Rep. Matt Rosendale sent letters to the White House asking that more vaccines be sent to Montana. Gianforte said he will also "continue working to ensure the state gets its fair share of vaccines."
Tester wrote that “I am concerned that Montana is not receiving its fair share despite the state’s strong record of efficiently distributing shots. I urge you to swiftly provide additional vaccines to Montana to ensure public health officials can get folks vaccinated.”
Daines said he was glad to see Montana chosen as a hub for more vaccine doses and said in a news release that he is committed to making sure that "every Montanan who wants a vaccine, can get one.”