Missoula County to receive vaccines from federal program

Missoula County has been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccines through the Federally Qualified Health Center COVID-19 vaccine program, a new program the Biden administration established on Monday.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that Missoula County will be one of 250 providers nationwide to be selected in the program, which aims to address emerging disparities in vaccine distribution in parts of the country that have medically underserved or vulnerable populations, according to information from the White House Briefing Room.

Missoula County will be eligible to order vaccines in the next two weeks if it meets all of the criteria, according to a news release.

After learning that Montana had not been selected for the initial phase of the program, Gov. Greg Gianforte raised the issue with President Joe Biden and White House officials, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

