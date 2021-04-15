Missoula County to remove mask mandate if enough people vaccinate

The Missoula County Board of Health adopted several resolutions on Thursday, including one to possibly remove the mask mandate.

If 60% of the Missoula County population has had at least one dose by May 11, the mask mandate will become a recommendation.

And most COVID-19 mandates for businesses, bars, restaurants, barbers and gyms would become recommendations, not requirements.

However, if COVID-19 cases per 100,000 trend above 25 on a seven-day average, the mask mandate could be reinstated. Reasons the board gave included hospital capacity, high interest in vaccination and that the most vulnerable population has been protected.

Many people in the county are still expected to continue to use distancing and masking in public places.

"I think that the strong message here is that this isn't a rescinding of the face-covering requirement, so much as it's — it's not flipping a light switch so much as it's a dimmer approach — so really the expectation and hope is that most people in Missoula will still wear face coverings when it goes to recommendations, especially in public places where it's harder to maintain 6-foot distancing," said Shannon Therriaut, who is the director of Environmental Health for Missoula.