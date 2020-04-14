Missoula County to request delaying mobile home, personal property tax payments

Missoula County is moving forward with plans to delay mobile home and personal property tax payments in an effort to provide flexibility for residents struggling to pay bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to request the county Treasurer's Office delay billing mobile home and personal property taxes that are normally billed in May until July 1. Commissioners said they will reassess the new billing date if needed by mid-June.
Payments would be due 30 days after the billing date. Commissioners will officially make the request during their next administrative meeting on Thursday, but Treasurer Tyler Gernant said Tuesday he was amenable to the plan.
Commissioners are also requesting Thursday that county staff temporarily suspend collecting credit card user fees when paying for county services or property taxes. The temporary suspension would last until June 30, although it may be extended depending on the pandemic and its effect on the local economy.
Commissioners referenced spreadsheets in their decision that Chief Administrative Officer Vickie Zeier presented which showed there wouldn't be a significant impact on local school districts that rely on a significant portion of property taxes.
"It looks like from those spreadsheets that we saw that this isn't going to have a big impact on those schools and that we could go ahead and do this," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.
Missoula County Clerk and Recorder and Treasurer Gernant said Gov. Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Revenue are also discussing waiving penalty and interest on property taxes, although they have not made a final decision yet.
Commissioners expressed concern that county operations could be negatively impacted if larger companies in Missoula such as Northwestern Energy chose to delay payments under a statewide decision to waive penalty and interest on property taxes.
"Might we suggest to the governor that counties would actually have the ability to adopt some review criteria by which this is not a blanket sort of pass?" Commissioner Dave Strohmaier asked.
Zeier suggested commissioners wait to draft a letter requesting that counties could review eligibility for waived payments until after the county hears back from the Montana Association of Counties which has been meeting with the state's Department of Revenue on a weekly basis and is currently discussing the topic.
"Maybe if we can get more insight on that, then we can draft a letter," Zeier said.
