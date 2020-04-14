Missoula County to request delaying property tax payments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County is moving forward with plans to delay mobile home and personal property tax payments in an effort to provide flexibility for residents struggling to pay bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners agreed Tuesday to request the county Treasurer's Office delay billing mobile home and personal property taxes that are normally billed in May until July 1. Commissioners said they will reassess the new billing date if needed by mid-June.

Payments would be due 30 days after the billing date. Commissioners will officially make the request during their next administrative meeting on Thursday, but Treasurer Tyler Gernant said Tuesday he was amenable to the plan.

Commissioners are also requesting Thursday that county staff temporarily suspend collecting credit card user fees when paying for county services or property taxes. The temporary suspension would last until June 30, although it may be extended depending on the pandemic and its effect on the local economy.

Commissioners referenced spreadsheets in their decision that Chief Administrative Officer Vickie Zeier presented which showed there wouldn't be a significant impact on local school districts that rely on a significant portion of property taxes.