Missoula County to roll back mask mandate to recommendation

Missoula County will move the mask mandate to a recommendation effective immediately.

On Monday morning, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced 60% of the county population had received at least a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the threshold needed to lift the mask mandate.

In addition, Missoula County has not exceeded 25 new daily cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average, according to the press release.

"The Board and Health Officer commend its many vaccinating partners and citizens' cooperation with masks and the progress with vaccinations that have brought Missoula to this place of low COVID transmission and high vaccination rates," Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in the release.

Missoula County is still recommending residents wear masks and distance from others when possible. In areas where people gather, including bars and restaurants, the county is hopeful local businesses will still respect distancing measures.

The county announced its plans for the changing of the mask mandate to a recommendation in an April 15 Missoula County Board of Health meeting.

This story will be updated.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

