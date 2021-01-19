Missoula County to start phase 1B next week, turn old Lucky's into vaccination site

"The move to 1B is in response to local jurisdictions indicating to (the Department of Public Health and Human Services) that they were ready to move into the next phase after vaccinating those in Phase 1A, with the exception of a few jurisdictions," health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email Tuesday. People who qualify under 1A can still be vaccinated.

The Missoula City-County Board of Health approved guidelines to vaccinate county residents age 70 and older before other residents in Phase 1B to avoid inundating "already inundated health care facilities," Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy told the board on Thursday.

CVS and Walgreens, the pharmacies that are handling vaccination at long-term care clinics, have indicated all first doses at 300 facilities will be administered by January, Ebelt said.

The Missoula health department will roll out a process for those residents to sign up for Phase 1B vaccinations soon, but the system for that is not live yet.

Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination team is creating the online sign-up system and taking the lead with all local distribution plans, which Farr said include turning the vacant Lucky's Market location at the Southgate Mall into a mass vaccination site.