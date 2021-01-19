Missoula County to start phase 1B next week, turn old Lucky's into vaccination site

The Missoula City-County Health Department is on track to begin Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations next week, with senior citizens 70 and older to be the first eligible to receive the vaccine, Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said on Tuesday.
Missoula County is still in Phase 1A of vaccinations, which focuses on frontline health care workers. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that the state has moved into Phase 1B, which includes Montanans age 70 and older, those 16 and older with a high-risk condition and Native Americans and other people of color.
Earlier this month just after taking office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte shuffled the categories in Phase 1B, which had previously included essential workers. Those workers are now in Phase 1C, unless they have a health condition that qualifies them for earlier vaccination, along with those ages 16-69 with a wider range of health conditions.
After Phase 1C, the general population will be vaccinated.
Doses of the vaccine are still limited and the Missoula City-County Health Department does not control how many doses it receives from the state health department. Farr said the Missoula City-County Health Department has been receiving about 300 doses per week from the state. That amount is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks as more vaccine is produced.
By Tuesday, 9,408 Montanans had been fully vaccinated with two doses of shots. A total of 57,221 doses have been administered.
Estimates last year showed there were between 45,000 and 60,000 health care workers in Phase 1A. The phase also included residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Ebelt said while that was the best estimate available for health care workers in Phase 1A, not all wanted to be vaccinated.
Local health officials have noted that Missoula County has taken longer than other counties to vaccinate Phase 1A, because the county serves as a regional health care hub and employs many more health care workers than smaller counties. Additionally, Missoula County is responsible for vaccinating health care workers who reside in the county as well as those who travel to work from other outlying counties. Farr said only a few hundred Phase 1A people still need vaccinations.
About 250,000 people, or just under a quarter of the state's population, falls into Phase 1B. Vaccinating more of the state's population and passing legislation that protects businesses taking health precautions from lawsuits over exposure to COVID-19 were the two requirements Gianforte laid out earlier this month for lifting the state's mask mandate.
"The move to 1B is in response to local jurisdictions indicating to (the Department of Public Health and Human Services) that they were ready to move into the next phase after vaccinating those in Phase 1A, with the exception of a few jurisdictions," health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email Tuesday. People who qualify under 1A can still be vaccinated.
The Missoula City-County Board of Health approved guidelines to vaccinate county residents age 70 and older before other residents in Phase 1B to avoid inundating "already inundated health care facilities," Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy told the board on Thursday.
CVS and Walgreens, the pharmacies that are handling vaccination at long-term care clinics, have indicated all first doses at 300 facilities will be administered by January, Ebelt said.
The Missoula health department will roll out a process for those residents to sign up for Phase 1B vaccinations soon, but the system for that is not live yet.
Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination team is creating the online sign-up system and taking the lead with all local distribution plans, which Farr said include turning the vacant Lucky's Market location at the Southgate Mall into a mass vaccination site.
The vaccination site at the former Lucky's should be operating sometime next week and Farr said the location will allow for ample space for social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The vaccine coordination team will also soon launch a website where people will be able to find information on how to sign up for vaccines. A call center will help those without internet access. Vaccine sign-up information will be on covid19.missoula.co and Farr said the health department will announce when the online sign-up is live.
Farr noted that the Missoula City-County Health Department will not be the only vaccine provider in the county. More than 20 entities have signed up to be vaccine providers in Missoula County. Their information will also be available on the website.
Montana State Bureau reporter Holly Michels contributed to this story.