Missoula County to wind down COVID testing services in coming weeks

As cases continue to decline, Missoula City-County Health Department will be winding down COVID-19 testing services in the coming weeks.

Testing at the clinic on West Broadway will be open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release from the health department. Operations will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance of the Easter holiday.

In addition, operations at the mobile testing clinic in Seeley Lake, Clinton, Frenchtown and Lolo will cease at the end of April.

"Several other entities in town will still provide COVID-19 testing," said D'Shane Barnett, Missoula's health officer, in the release. "The health department is also prepared to scale up operations again in the event of another COVID-19 surge."

A limited number of free at-home tests are available for pickup at 3665 W. Broadway during clinic hours. Residents are also encouraged to order free at-home test through the federal government at covid.gov/tests.

