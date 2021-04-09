Missoula County urges public to get a COVID shot

A new Missoula health department campaign seeks to push back against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and help educate the public on how to get a shot.

Called "Come Together: Vaccine for every Montana," the campaign is a partnership between the county, local organizations and businesses. It will provide branding opportunities for businesses and seeks to push out as much up-to-date and correct information as possible.

Recent vaccination clinics have been slow to fill up, even though they are available to all Missoula County residents 16 and older.

"It seems like we went from not having enough vaccines to vaccinate the number of people wanting it to, now we've got more vaccine than we can give away," said Cindy Farr, local COVID-19 incident commander, to the Missoulian on Friday. "We've been really trying to look into some different ways, like number one, identify why people are not wanting to get the vaccines.

"If we look at that, then there's a lot of different reasons."

For some, it is the result of misinformation regarding how long protection against COVID-19 will last. Originally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine will only offer protection for three months — this has since been expanded to six months.