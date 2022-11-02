Missoula County voters on pace for historically low ballot return rate

Missoula County voters don’t appear to be as urgent about participating in democracy this year as they were in 2020. In fact, the county is on pace to have the lowest ballot return rate in county history.

That alarming statistic has the local elections administrator urging people to return their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only about 40.25% of general election ballots that were mailed out to Missoula County residents this year had been returned and accepted by the Missoula County Elections Office. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In the 2020 general election, when the office of the president was on the ballot, Missoula County saw about a 75% ballot return rate a week before Election Day. That number went up to about 90% by the time Election Day had passed.

“We’re far behind our ballot return rate from where we were in 2020,” said Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman.

The county is also on pace to be below other midterm elections for ballot return rate.

“We had a historically low turnout in 2014, and we’re on track to exceed that," Seaman explained.

The ballot return rate in 2014 ended up being 64.7%.

The county sent out a press release Tuesday urging people to get their ballots in as soon as possible because the U.S. Post Office recommends that people put their ballots in the mail at least a week before Election Day.

“It’s always hard because we want to make sure voters make an informed decision and have the time to gather all the facts,” Seaman said. “But we also want to encourage them to participate in this election.”

He noted that people can choose not to make a choice on one or more races on the ballot and all their other choices will still be counted.

Voters who mail in their ballot need to sign the outside of the envelope, he explained.

“We want to encourage voters not to wait until the last minute in case there’s a signature issue,” he said. “Returning your ballot early ensures adequate time to resolve signature verification or other issues.”

Because Election Day is one week away, Seaman said absentee voters should use a drop box instead of returning their ballot by mail. The U.S. Postal Service cannot guarantee that ballots will arrive on time if mailed within seven days of Election Day.

Ballot drop box options include:

• Elections Center: A secure 24-hour drop box is available on the north side of the green warehouse at the Missoula County Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St.

• Missoula County Fairgrounds: Drive-thru drop box available Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov 8., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Polling places: On Election Day only.

Residents who are planning to vote in-person on Tuesday, Nov. 8, are encouraged to find their polling place by visiting myvoterpagemt.com.

Because the election is less than 30 days away, residents who need to register to vote or make changes to their registration, such as updating their address, must now do so in person at the Missoula County Elections Office or a satellite voter event. Information on upcoming satellite events in Evaro and Seeley Lake can be found at missoula.co/currentelection.

The Elections Center on Russell Street will offer voter services during extended hours on the following dates:

Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 1-4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Late or in-person voter registration is available at the Elections Center now until noon on Monday, Nov. 7. While voter registration will be available on Election Day, election officials encourage residents to register or update their registration before Nov. 8 if possible. Based on previous elections, wait times to register to vote on Election Day could be up to two hours, while current wait times at the Elections Center are less than 10 minutes.

All elections processes are public, and elections staff continue to hold tours for members of the public and media who would like to learn more about election processes. A complete list of election process tours is online at missoula.co/currentelection.

Seaman said although this year's election is technically a "polling place election," 85% of active voters in the county will vote by mail. In the spring primary election, only about 2,500 votes came from polling places.

"Even if we double that on Election Day, that's still only 5,000 out of 90,000 voters in the county," Seaman explained.