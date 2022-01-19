Missoula County votes on affordable housing plan that calls for public funding

More taxpayer money may have to be used to support the construction of affordable housing in Missoula County in the next few years because the private market will be focused on building higher-end housing.

That's according to two consultants who spoke to county commissioners about the county's acute lack of housing for people making low and moderate incomes.

Missoula County is in the midst of a severe affordable housing shortage, and the county commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve a resolution of intent to approve Missoula County’s Housing Action Plan. Called “Breaking Ground,” the document was created by consultants at ECONorthwest after a prolonged public-input period.

The plan recommends a broad array of actions, including using public funds for land acquisition and removing regulatory barriers. One recommendation is to establish zoning countywide, which is something the commissioners and county staff are working on.

Another recommendation is to explore and refine new incentives for income-restricted affordable rental housing project development. The plan also calls for exploring funding sources such as bonds to preserve and develop low-income housing.

The consultants pointed out that the median family income in the county, unadjusted for inflation, grew 15% between 2010 and 2021, while for-sale housing prices have grown 109% in the same time period. Missoula County has a shortage of 2,400 housing units based on the number of households here.

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier asked if any of the recommendations have been implemented in other cities and whether they’ve worked.

Lorelei Juntunen, president of ECONorthwest, told the commissioners that cities like Missoula, Bend, Boise and Boulder are all attracting people with high incomes. The places that are making the most progress on tackling the shortage of affordable housing are those that are being aggressive with committing public funds, she said.

“Because without public money to help support production of affordable housing, it’s very difficult to move the needle,” she said. “For example, Bend implemented a construction excise tax and uses that to fund affordable housing production in the city.”

Commissioner Josh Slotnick asked Juntunen if Missoula is doing any worse than other western cities that are experiencing an influx of residents with higher incomes. She replied that almost all places with desirable amenities, like proximity to mountains, are in the same boat.

Slotnick also wondered if it’s possible for Missoula County to meet a “national demand” for housing using only local resources.

“It’s very difficult in the near term to build your way out of this problem, especially with market-rate production only,” Juntunen responded. “And because so much of the demand is coming in at the top end of the income spectrum, it really does put a lot of pressure and onus on the county and your partners in the city and in other nonprofits to be focusing on the affordable end of the spectrum.

"Because the market is not going to be meeting those needs.”

Any city where lower-income residents are displaced will face numerous challenges, she said.

“If you want Missoula to continue to be a place that has the full range of income diversity, it’s going to require that kind of (public) investment, because without that, the price pressure is going to continue to push things up and push people that can’t afford it out,” she continued.

A city where only wealthy people live would not be sustainable, she added.

“That of course creates a lot of challenges for economic development," she said. "So this is why the emphasis on thinking about funding and thinking about construction of units that are affordable through deed-restrictions and other mechanisms are so critical for your strategy.”

County commissioner Juanita Vero noted that the Montana Legislature has banned local governments from implementing rent price controls.

Slotnick summed up his impression from the presentation by acknowledging that Missoula County should not expect private developers to build enough affordable housing for people making local wages. That’s because, due to rising construction costs, private developers are focused on high-end housing.

“Leaving this to the market alone is not going to solve it because the market would push where returns are highest,” he said. “We need some sort of intervention. If we want to maintain our character as well as make sure people have places to live, we’re going to have to intervene in some way.”

To read the plan, go to bit.ly/3IlOkBq.

