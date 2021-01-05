Missoula County will keep mask mandate

Missoula County will continue to require face coverings in indoor spaces open to the public regardless of the number of active cases in the county.

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he would rescind Montana's statewide mask mandate in a matter of "weeks, not months" after the state meets two benchmarks. The first is vaccinating those age 70 and older and people ages 16-69 with specific health conditions that put them at risk. The second is the state Legislature sending a bill to Gianforte's desk to provide legal protections for businesses, churches and other places that could be sued for exposing customers and employees to the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In anticipation of the potential rollback of a statewide mask mandate with a change in state leadership, the Missoula City-County Board of Health adopted a rule in December that extended statewide directives put in place by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and local orders.

Gianforte was sworn in Jan. 4. Montana has been under a statewide mask mandate since July for counties with four or more active cases of COVID-19, and Bullock extended the requirement to all counties regardless of active case counts in November.