Missoula County wins national achievement award for podcast

For the second year in a row, Missoula County won an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties.

This year, the county’s podcast, “Tip of the Spear,” was recognized in the Civic Education and Public Information category.

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority won an award in the Transportation category last year.

The podcast, recorded almost every week, brings together the three county commissioners to talk about local issues like flooding, fires and housing.

Tip of the Spear launched late last year as a method to communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners credit Administrative Assistant Sarah Bell with the idea for the podcast.

“Something … that I sometimes wonder is whether we’d be having this conversation today were it not for a pandemic,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier.

The commissioners see Tip of the Spear as an effective way to communicate with constituents about hot-button issues. They try to tailor each episode to a focus area the community is “worked up about,” Commissioner Juanita Vero said.

Housing, human trafficking and the Reserve Street Bridge cleanup have been some of the most popular podcast episodes.

The two top-performing episodes regarding strategic planning and human trafficking have been downloaded 154 times.

The commissioners run the podcast in a conversational style, peppered with lots of riffing and informal discussion involving podcast guests.

“This also, I feel like, is really true to the personalities of all three of us,” said Commissioner Josh Slotnick. “We’re three really informal, conversational people.”

The commissioners utilize the podcast as a complement to press releases, social media and other avenues of communication.

They like the podcast form because they can address controversial topics in their own voices.

“People might still ultimately not agree with our intentions, but at least we are the ones articulating it for ourselves why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Strohmaier said.

Tip of the Spear is produced in-house by the county, and MCAT records each episode.

Going forward, the commissioners want to continue to popularize Tip of the Spear by reaching different demographics and developing various benchmarks to measure the program’s success.

“We are figuring it out as we go here,” said Strohmaier.

Brian Namey with the National Association of Counties said podcasts are becoming a more popular option for county governments, but he called Missoula County’s program “innovative.”

NACo brings together the 3,069 counties in America for joint policy advocacy and collaboration.

Podcasts are “a really great way to reach the residents,” according to Namey.

At NACo, he said, “we look for programs that go the extra mile.”

The NACo Achievement Awards have been taking place since 1970.

Tip of the Spear can be found online at /tipofthespear.buzzsprout.com/ and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.