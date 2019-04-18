Public comments were literally all over the map Thursday during a two-hour hearing on a proposed land use amendment to Missoula County’s growth policy.
A handful of people called the proposal a “taking” of private property by only allowing one home on 40 acres in some places. Others say that very aspect provides much-needed protection for agricultural lands. One woman liked how it protects homes from floods. Another said it focuses too much on the city of Missoula, while a different commenter said it doesn’t focus enough on the city of Missoula. Others said it’s too wildlife friendly while some praised it for protecting landscapes and connectivity for wildlife.
“I think the people talking about it in a positive way were talking in generalities,” Andrew Hagemeier with the county’s Community and Planning Services said after the meeting. “People talking negatively were talking about specific locations. Even those folks said when it applied to x,y,z, it was a good land use map, but didn’t like what it would do on their particular property.”
The formal name of the 48-page draft document is the Missoula Area Land Use Element, and Hagemeier has been working on it for two years, four months and one week. That’s 858 days, which is the entire length of his employment with the county, he said with a laugh at Thursday’s public hearing.
“This is more than just a land use map,” Hagemeier told about 40 people gathered to offer their thoughts on the project he headed, working with a wide range of other planners and community members. “… It’s a vision of how we want our community to grow.”
The Missoula Area Land Use Element is a long-range planning tool, which is expected to help guide growth during the next 20 years. Hagemeier calls it the view from 40,000 feet, which isn’t specific to land use on property and includes fairly general descriptions of land use.
Yet it looks at the existing infrastructure of roads, sewers and water, as well as the natural features, to develop 15 land use designations “that describe places with similar goals, characteristics, uses and mobility considerations,” Christine Dascenzo, who also helped create the document, wrote in a memo to the county commissioners. “The designations are meant to be general.”
The document is accompanied by a new land use map, which is the focus of some of the concerns. The current map was adopted in the 1970s and updated occasionally. The 2016 Missoula County Growth Policy noted that the new land use designation map was a high priority, since it’s a “spatial and visual representation of a community’s policy and values.”
The brightly colored map has 15 land use designations, such as agriculture, rural residential and commercial center, which is down from 64 when the previous map was adopted.
At that time, Missoula County’s population was 58,000 people; since then, it’s doubled to about 117,000 people, and is expected to reach 140,000 people by 2040. About 87% of that growth is anticipated to take place in the Missoula Valley.
The Land Use Element looks at commercial, industrial and residential trends, geography, and the relationship between growth in the city of Missoula and in the county.
“This approach to planning is rooted in the idea that within this place we call Missoula, residents don’t see a ‘county’ Missoula and a ‘city’ Missoula, they see Missoula as one place,” the document states. “A core part of this planning approach identifies five roles for Missoula County in creating a community that has desirable places to live, work, and recreate.”
Those components include coordinating on the edges of Missoula, in anticipation of the city annexing those properties; planning for the physical framework — roads, sewer and water — that facilitate neighborhoods; providing for rural neighborhoods; protecting public health and safety, and preserving working lands, agricultural areas, and naturally functioning systems.
Ed Taylor of Target Range took exception to the blurring of Missoula city and county lines, saying everyone he talks to outside the city limits takes pride in not being a city resident. Instead, he wants the document to focus on Missoula County residents’ needs.
“Our values are the quality of life, the values of view sheds, the values of agricultural land,” Taylor told the commission, adding that they should remove wording that offers bonuses or incentives for more dense developments in his neighborhood.
Alan McCormick, an attorney representing a landowner, said while the growth policy needs to be updated, changing the Grass Valley designation from one dwelling on five acres to one dwelling on 40 acres means the county essentially is dropping the value of his client’s property.
“Zoning there was in place for decades and that’s important … because predictability allows people to make decisions. They have been relying on that zoning for years,” McCormick said. “I’m asking you to reverse the decision by the planning board.”
Matt Driessen, principal and superintendent of DeSmet School, said the designation of light industrial near the school should be changed to mixed use to allow a safer corridor for children walking to the school.
Lee Bridges, chairman of the East Missoula Community Council, said the policy will help preserve the character of their neighborhoods, while ensuring their future when annexed within the next 10 years by the city of Missoula. In particular, he likes the live/make designation for some neighborhoods, which provides places for entrepreneurs and artisans to create where they live in predominately residential neighborhoods.
“This takes care of that fight,” Bridges said. “You just deflated the balloon.”
Because of some last-minute written comments and a family emergency keeping Commissioner Dave Strohmaier out of Thursday’s meeting, the public hearing will be continued until 2 p.m. April 25. Commissioners Cola Rowley and Josh Slotnick said they’ll accept comments on the plan until that meeting, and hope to make a decision shortly thereafter.