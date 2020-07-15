Missoula County's delayed test results 'extremely concerning'

Rather, that means a business needs to find a different way to serve the person with the exemption so they still get the service, said Shannon Therriault, division director of Missoula City-County Health Department's Environmental Health Division.

Therriault, who is also the head of the environmental health branch for the county's incident command team, said she has talked to some businesses who have met customers outside who are unable to wear a mask to do a transaction or exchange goods.

"You talk and you have an open conversation with the person to figure out the best way that you can meet their needs but still not have them in the space without a face covering on," Therriault said.

Farr also said in her video Wednesday that the health department is also working on business guidance and FAQs so businesses can understand what to expect if their establishment has an active COVID-19 case, which she said will be shared on the county's website and on social media.

She said the information will help businesses adapt to the new face mask ordinance, as the environmental health division has received many questions from people and businesses about how to comply.

Farr also said in the committee meeting that the department is closely monitoring Missoula's health care resources.