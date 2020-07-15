Missoula County's delayed test results 'extremely concerning'

Although Missoula has fewer active COVID-19 cases than it did two weeks ago, delays in getting test results back from labs is "extremely concerning," officials with the Missoula City-County Health Department said Wednesday.
It's "absolutely critical" for the health department to be able to identify people who test positive for COVID-19, notify them and ensure that they are in isolation or quarantine while they are contagious, in addition to notifying their close contacts, said Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department.
"Tests that we may have drawn at our fairgrounds clinic last Wednesday are still not back and so that holds up that very important control measure," Leahy said during a City Council committee meeting. "I have no words for it. It's very, very disappointing."
On Wednesday Missoula County reported a total of 40 active COVID-19 cases with more than 320 close contacts. The county has had 144 cumulative positive cases to date, with 103 recoveries and one death. One Missoula County resident remains hospitalized.
The number of active cases and close contacts is down from weeks ago, when the county had as many as 75 active cases and more than 500 close contacts, although Leahy said that can change "almost overnight."
Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said the county received delayed testing results from its sentinel testing site on Friday, after they had been sent to an out-of-state lab for processing.
Farr said staff began calling patients over the weekend and were able to connect with a handful of those who tested positive, but said in a video that "most were not available to answer the call at the time that it was placed." All patients receive their results confidentially through a formal letter in the mail as well.
In addition to labs struggling to process the high volume of tests, a projected nationwide shortage of the chemical that's used to process the COVID-19 tests is expected to cause some delays.
In the meantime, the health department is looking at other testing possibilities, including a "quick test," which Leahy said can help get more immediate results.
Sara Heineman, director of Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Services Division and operations chief of the incident command team, said the county learned about the rapid testing capability last week and is now working on how to factor that into their processes.
"We are are just trying to build some depth and breadth to have the capacity to be staffed seven days a week with case investigators, contact tracers and then those daily monitors for people that are in quarantine and isolation," Heineman said during the committee meeting Wednesday.
The department also secured a new testing site to use as the county drive-through testing facility. The new site would replace the current one at the fairgrounds, and will enable the health department to continue testing residents through all of Montana seasons.
The new site at 4025 Flynn Lane has a drive-thru warehouse that would allow staff to conduct testing through blizzards and wildfire season, while still providing a climate-controlled environment.
Despite the delay in testing results, Leahy said the use of face masks in indoor public places puts Missoula in a "better position" in terms of slowing transmission of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive requiring face coverings for people over age 5 in indoor public spaces and for certain organized outdoor activities of 50 or more people in counties currently experiencing four or more active cases of COVID-19. Missoula County's mask rule applies to people ages 12 and older, but the governor's order supersedes it.
“I thank all of those who take seriously their personal responsibility and their role in stopping COVID-19," Bullock said in a statement. "But we need even more Montanans, and the visitors who come here, to mask up."
Similar to the county's rule, Bullock's directive includes exemptions to wearing face coverings while eating or drinking, during activities that make face coverings unsafe such as strenuous physical exercise or swimming, as well as while receiving medical care, or for people with a preexisting condition that would make wearing a face covering unsafe.
Although federal law requires accommodations be made for people with disabilities that may inhibit or impeded them from doing something that they'd like to do or something that they need to do, that does not mean those people are exempt from being inside a store, business or other indoor public place without a mask.
Rather, that means a business needs to find a different way to serve the person with the exemption so they still get the service, said Shannon Therriault, division director of Missoula City-County Health Department's Environmental Health Division.
Therriault, who is also the head of the environmental health branch for the county's incident command team, said she has talked to some businesses who have met customers outside who are unable to wear a mask to do a transaction or exchange goods.
"You talk and you have an open conversation with the person to figure out the best way that you can meet their needs but still not have them in the space without a face covering on," Therriault said.
Farr also said in her video Wednesday that the health department is also working on business guidance and FAQs so businesses can understand what to expect if their establishment has an active COVID-19 case, which she said will be shared on the county's website and on social media.
She said the information will help businesses adapt to the new face mask ordinance, as the environmental health division has received many questions from people and businesses about how to comply.
Farr also said in the committee meeting that the department is closely monitoring Missoula's health care resources.
"We are keeping a very close eye on the number of available ICU beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment, all of those things, because that is going to need to be our priority as we're seeing increasing cases," Farr said.
Farr said that in addition to identifying and tracing new cases and their contacts, it's important for Missoula County to protect its health care hub because it also serves as a regional hub.
