Missoula couple succumbs to COVID just shy of 59th anniversary

It’s unclear how Skip was originally infected. He started coughing on the 10th of October. He took a rapid test at the emergency room at the hospital, and tested positive that day.

It only took 13 days for the disease to take his life.

He suffered from Alzheimer’s and had strokes in the past, but Brad believes his father was physically healthy enough to live another decade.

“He didn’t have a lot of symptoms at first,” Wendy Reid explained. In fact, he was released from the hospital and sent home to stay with his daughter. But that only lasted one night, and he was re-admitted. The disease worked quickly from there.

“My dad, they Zoomed us with him one day and he was smiling and cracking jokes,” she recalled. “The doctor called me 20 minutes later and said he had taken a turn for the worse and he’s not going to make it. They could tell. They said ‘we’ve seen it enough times’ and could tell. It was pretty crazy.”

Dianne tested positive shortly after Skip because they shared an apartment at The Springs. She had underlying lung health issues, but she too was released from the hospital after her first stay. And again, she had to be re-admitted because her oxygen declined and her kids noticed she was having delusions.