Missoula couple succumbs to COVID just shy of 59th anniversary

Skip and Dianne Peacock, both longtime Missoulians, were well on their way to celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary together next spring. With children, grandchildren and a large circle of friends in town, it promised to be a bright day of celebration in a gloomy era.
The coronavirus pandemic that’s killed at least 300,000 Americans had other plans.
Instead of the usual holiday activities for the Peacock family, the last months of 2020 were filled with anxiety-wracked car rides to the emergency room, oxygen tanks, protective gear and grave consultations with doctors. And finally, it ended with family members exchanging last words through a protective mask or over a Zoom call to a dying loved one in a hospital bed.
Skip and Dianne succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on Oct. 23 and Dec. 2, respectively, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
With the death toll in Montana on pace to hit 1,000 soon, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that each and every one of the people lost to the disease had their own story and a circle of friends and family who cared about them. Skip and Dianne Peacock made an indelible mark on countless others during their decades in Missoula, according to their children, siblings Jeff Peacock and Wendy Reid.
Skip got drafted by the Boston Red Sox baseball system out of high school but opted to join the Air Force instead. In 1961, he was transferred to the Reserves in Cut Bank where he met Dianne, and they married in 1962 and moved to Missoula to raise their children in 1965.
Skip owned “Skip’s Orange Street Sinclair” on the corner of Broadway and Orange for many years, and Dianne was the executive secretary to the superintendent of the Missoula County Public Schools administration and active in church activities. Skip coached Little Grizzly Football in his spare time.
“I’ve got a pile of letters that parents had sent him over the years while he was coaching,” Jeff Peacock said. “All saying the same thing: ‘Wow, thank you Skip, what a great job you did with the kids’. He got nothing but a lot of rave reviews. A lotta parents thank my dad and say he taught them how to win and lose. It’s pretty cool how many kids’ lives he touched.”
Wendy also said she can’t believe how many cards they get, even to this day, from parents thanking Skip for building confidence in their kids.
Dianne liked playing cards with her friends, spending time with her grandkids, golfing, planting flowers, reading and quilting. When kids from Hellgate High School nearby couldn’t afford lunch, she and other volunteers at Garden City Church would serve them.
In their later years, they lived together at The Springs, a senior living facility in Missoula.
***
It’s unclear how Skip was originally infected. He started coughing on the 10th of October. He took a rapid test at the emergency room at the hospital, and tested positive that day.
It only took 13 days for the disease to take his life.
He suffered from Alzheimer’s and had strokes in the past, but Brad believes his father was physically healthy enough to live another decade.
“He didn’t have a lot of symptoms at first,” Wendy Reid explained. In fact, he was released from the hospital and sent home to stay with his daughter. But that only lasted one night, and he was re-admitted. The disease worked quickly from there.
“My dad, they Zoomed us with him one day and he was smiling and cracking jokes,” she recalled. “The doctor called me 20 minutes later and said he had taken a turn for the worse and he’s not going to make it. They could tell. They said ‘we’ve seen it enough times’ and could tell. It was pretty crazy.”
Dianne tested positive shortly after Skip because they shared an apartment at The Springs. She had underlying lung health issues, but she too was released from the hospital after her first stay. And again, she had to be re-admitted because her oxygen declined and her kids noticed she was having delusions.
“I saw her at The Springs and for the most part she looked good, and I thought ‘good God I think she beat this thing’ but 4-5 days later she was delirious and hallucinating,” Jeff recalled.
Back at the hospital, doctors found she had pneumonia and emphysema.
Support Local Journalism
“They realized how much damage the COVID had done to her lungs,” Wendy recalled. “Before, my mom only used oxygen to walk across the facility to play cards, but when she got out the first time she was on it full time. She was a smoker and stuff and had (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), but COVID tipped her over they said, and made everything worse.”
Both Jeff and Wendy have nothing but good things to say about how the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital and The Springs treated their parents. Wendy said because her mom never answered the phone, she would have to make a nurse go to her mom’s room two or three times a day.
“They’re swamped, but never once made you feel like you’re a bother,” Wendy recalled.
Eventually, their mom was put on “comfort care”, which means they’re not going to make it. It was a decision that didn’t come lightly. The doctors, though, knew her lungs weren’t going to come through. Wendy and Jeff and their family relied on doctors and the palliative care team to talk to their mom about "not coming through" it this time, because due to precautions the family couldn't be there to help talk about it.
“Mom’s not ever going to say that,” Wendy recalled of the decision. “She doesn’t want to die. Nobody does. It took us a while to get her there. But in the end it was a peaceful decision.”
Skip passed at age 82, Dianne was 78.
*****
Jeff and Wendy both graduated high school in Missoula, and Wendy’s husband’s father started Diversified Plastics in town, where Jeff works.
Both Jeff and Wendy said they hope people will take the virus seriously so other families don’t have to go through what they did.
“I do think, wear a mask,” Wendy said. “It’s simple. It’s not that big of a deal. I know people get frustrated with it. But until it hits your family you don’t quite grasp how quickly it can pass from person to person.”
In fact, Jeff was infected by simply giving his father a ride to the hospital.
"It's almost certain I got it from my dad," Jeff said. "I was in the ER with him for almost 7 hours. I did have an N95 mask on but I did not have gloves, goggles or any other PPE. I wasn't around anyone else but my wife leading up to that either. I got very sick. Came close to going to the hospital."
He said he had almost all the symptoms, but he didn't lose his sense of taste or smell as is commonly reported from people with COVID.
Wendy said she was impressed at how seriously the hospital took safety precautions. She noticed how much work it is just for nurses to get geared up to enter rooms to do their jobs.
“It does shake you when you’re at the hospital and you see the nurses gowning up and all the protective gear, and just for myself the procedure for going into the rooms is quite the ordeal,” Wendy said. “Having to do that every single time made me appreciate it. I get that now, the whole protective gear procedure.”
She realized how important it is for medical staff to have the protective equipment they need to be safe.
Jeff said he’s dismayed sometimes when people on social media talk about masks as some sort of sign of weakness.
“They’re the same people that haven’t lost half their family,” he said. “Wear a mask. It doesn’t hurt anyone. It’s not about you, it’s about other people is what it’s about. Especially the most vulnerable. There have been 20-39-year-olds dying damn near as fast as 80-year-olds. I don’t get that whole thing, that they think it’s the government taking away freedoms. It’s ridiculous to me.”
Jeff and Wendy have been heartened by the outpouring of support they received after their parents passed. In the obituaries for Skip and Dianne, they encouraged people to donate to COVID relief funds, the Alzeheimer’s Association and to local hospices. Skip and Dianne are survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
It’s the fond memories of their parents that will live on now.
“I had a guy who worked for my dad tell me ‘you know, your dad was tough but damn, he just seemed like the dad I didn’t have’,” Jeff recalled. “He took care of people. You know Skip liked you if he yelled at you. He gave a s### and wanted you to do a good job.”
David Erickson's most memorable stories of 2020
My five favorite stories of the year involved housing insecurity in Montana, fast-rising housing prices, out-of-state buyers flooding the market here and taxes.
In early November, I completed a data analysis that showed that a tiny fraction of Montana's highest-income earners reaped a disproportionately huge slice of the savings from the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The law also made it easier for wealthy people to buy second homes. In the second part of my story on that law, I asked experts and politicians to talk about the benefits and drawbacks of such a sweeping piece of legislation. My other three stories looked at how a near-zero rental vacancy rate combined with soaring median home sales prices in Missoula have affected working-class residents, real estate agents and others.
Housing is perhaps the No. 1 issue at the top of most Missoulians' minds, so I'll be keeping track of that in 2021. Thanks for reading!
Those with the highest incomes in Montana saw a windfall from the $1.5 trillion Republican 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to data from …
A tax policy expert argues that the Republican 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act benefited the wealthy, while a state business organization leader sa…
Here are the words of Missoula community members who are struggling with the cost of housing.
With very few apartments for rent in Missoula, prices are soaring — but project managers are moving swiftly on 202 new units of affordable housing.
"The overall temperature is this sort of heightened frenzy," said a local real estate agent and former Missoula City Council member. However, …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.