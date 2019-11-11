The last time John Shaughnessy was in Missoula’s public eye was 90 years ago, when he came home in a flag-draped casket.
That was in December 1929, more than 11 years after Shaughnessy's death to influenza in extreme northern Russia, where he’d been sent to fight Bolsheviks with the rest of the U.S. Army’s 339th Infantry Regiment.
On Monday, a few dozen veterans, families and others on hand for the annual Veterans Day ceremony on the county courthouse lawn heard Shaughnessy’s story and that of the little-known American North Russia Expeditionary Force.
“I learned a few things, just being here,” said Russell Erickson of Arlee, Shaughnessy’s great-nephew.
He was standing in front of the “Over the Top to Victory” Doughboy Statue, where Shaughnessy’s name is among 37 inscribed on a copper plaque that honors Missoula County soldiers who died in World War I.
Erickson said his mother, Terry Shaughnessy Erickson, was the family historian, so he was familiar with the sad story of her father Tom’s brother. She grew up on the family homestead north of the tracks in DeSmet, five miles west of Missoula.
“I knew he was brought back from Russia in the '20s, I think by the VFW,” Erickson said. “One of the first things the VFW ever did was bring those boys back to wherever they came from in the U.S.”
In 1982 Dennis Gordon, a Missoula historian, teamed with military historian Hayes Otoupalik to publish “Quartered in Hell: The Story of the American North Russia Expeditionary Force 1918-1919.”
Gordon gave Monday’s keynote address at the traditional 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the pact to end the Great War was signed in Paris in 1918. The armistice didn’t help the Americans in north Russia, who Gordon said were fighting for their lives against an onslaught of 2,500 troops of the Red Army. Their war went on for another seven months, through a harsh winter near the Arctic Circle that prompted the 339th to nickname themselves the Polar Bear Expedition.
Shaughnessy was one of 224 Americans who died in action or accidents and another 100 who, like Shaughnessy, succumbed in the worldwide Spanish influenza pandemic.
In a statement that smacks of more recent wars, especially Vietnam and Laos, Gordon said when the Russia expeditions finally returned to the United States, “they found that few people knew or cared about their sacrifices.”
“Few people today are aware of U.S. forces ever being there,” he added, “but the remains of 20 of their comrades are still buried in the vast wilderness, in the deep forests and swamps of Russia.”
Erickson knew about his great uncle’s service and death growing up, “but the details were sketchy,” he said.
Like John Shaughnessy, Erickson was born in Missoula but the family moved to Hamilton when he was 12. He returned to Montana five years ago after spending 32 years in the service and working for the government.
Erickson has long been aware of his great-uncle’s story and said he stops at the Doughboy statue when he passes by. He came across Gordon’s and Otoupalik’s book on the American North Russia Expeditionary Force a few years ago. It’s out of print now and one edition was listed on Amazon.com on Monday for $89.98.
Gordon’s Veterans Day talk, which was accompanied by Otoupalik’s table of World War I paraphernalia, wasn't on Erickson's radar until his aunt texted him on Sunday after she learned of it on the radio.
“Totally unexpected,” he said. “Twenty-four hours ago I didn’t even know this was happening.”
His family’s legacy in these parts dates back much farther than World War I. According to a Missoulian story on Dec. 5, 1929, John Shaughnessy’s father, also John, was one of Missoula's pioneer builders. He constructed some of the original buildings at Fort Missoula and one of the first hotels in the city.
Private Shaughnessy was born in Missoula in 1890 and attended schools here. He enlisted in the Army engineer corps and left home in December 1917 for Spokane, then camps in Maryland and New Jersey.
“Later in camp he became ill, but went with his regiment to England,” the newspaper said.
Shaughnessy arrived in England on Aug. 24, 1918, only to be transferred to the 339th, which was soon sent to Archangel Province in North Russia along with other American, French and British troops. All were under British command. He died of the flu on Sept. 15, 1918, 10 days after arriving there. Shaughnessy was buried in the American cemetery in Archangel until 1929 when his remains were brought home.
Veterans and a throng of townspeople greeted his train as it rolled into the Milwaukee station just after noon on Dec. 3, 1919. An escort from Fort Missoula accompanied the casket down Higgins Avenue to the funeral chapel on East Pine Street, where Shaughnessy lay in state for two days.
The funeral was held at St. Francis Xavier Church. It was followed by another military escort to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery where, according to the Missoulian report, his body was "lowered to its long last rest beside those whose presence had meant home to him.”
A host of other ceremonies around Missoula marked the 100th anniversary of the first national Armistice Day. The Western Montana Chapter of Veterans for Peace met at Rose Park. Some restaurants offered free meals for veterans and active service members, and a car wash on Brooks Street offered free washes.
The local chapter of the Sons of the Revolution awarded framed certificates to 30 veterans in an evening ceremony at the The Springs on American Way, which was capped by music and dancing. Imagine Nation Brewing on West Broadway held a Veterans Day Honoring and fundraiser that featured a Native American Honoring Ceremony, while KettleHouse Brewing on North First Street hosted a release party for its General Quarters Double IPA. The beer was brewed in partnership with Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation.