Missoula courthouse escapee apprehended

A man who escaped Missoula County Sheriff’s Office custody Friday after his own sentencing hearing was recaptured without incident later that afternoon.

Cole Bates, 19, was sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections, with five years suspended for a felony charge of assault with a weapon. After sentencing Bates, Missoula District Judge Shane A. Vannatta ordered deputies to take him into custody.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At about 11:15 a.m., Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman was told Bates escaped while he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle for transport to the Missoula County Detention Facility. Prior to Bates’ sentencing, he was on supervised release and was being monitored by a GPS unit. It is not clear yet whether that unit is still tracking Bates’ location, Handelman said.

The University of Montana and the Sheriff's Office released public alerts warning that Bates was considered dangerous and was last seen near the Orange Street Bridge. In its alert, UM officials said nothing indicated Bates was headed to the campus and the release was sent out as a precaution.

Handelman said he will wait to see law enforcement reports about the incident before making a decision about additional charges for Bates.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.