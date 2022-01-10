Missoula COVID cases continue to rise, driven largely by 20-29 age group

Missoula County continues to see huge jumps in COVID-19 cases, driven primarily by younger people.

On Monday, 160 new cases were reported and there are 1,397 considered active by the Missoula City-County Health Department. Over 50% of the county's active cases are in the 20- to 29-year-old and 30- to 39-year-old age ranges.

The University of Montana is also seeing a rise in cases, adding 26 on Sunday with 70 active cases associated with campus.

During a health department media briefing last week, Health Officer D'Shane Barnett said there has been a "huge rush on our testing phone line and what that's ended up doing is making it very difficult for people to get through."

People seeking tests may have a better chance of getting a test in outlying locations such as Bonner or Frenchtown, health officials said during the briefing. They also reminded the public that the health department is only doing tests for symptomatic people, not those looking to travel or get proof of a negative test.

While the health department was expecting to see a rise in cases following the holidays, those were expected to hit in mid- to late-January, not the last week in December, he said.

There were 239 new cases on Jan. 7, which neared an all-time high for single-day new cases in the county. The COVID test positivity rate over the last seven days is 18.35% in the county, meaning that nearly one-fifth of people who get tested are testing positive.

The county positivity rate has been slowly rising over the last several weeks. Additionally, Missoula County is averaging 118 new cases per 100,000 people per day over the last week.

There are 24 people hospitalized due to COVID, 14 of whom are Missoula County residents. There have been 191 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.

People age 20 to 29 make up 418 cases — nearly 30% of the county's active total. It's also one of the least-vaccinated age groups. Only 51.7% of that age range is considered fully vaccinated.

As of Jan. 4, 71.3% of Missoula County's population has had at least one shot of the vaccine and 62.27% of the local populace is considered fully vaccinated.

Both of those numbers have been slowly rising and fall in line with national averages. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 62.5% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated with 74.3% having received at least one dose of the vaccine

Around 27% of Missoula County's population has had a booster shot.

Missoula previously reached a daily high of 2,939 active cases on Oct. 26, 2021. As a source of comparison, the 2020 daily high for active cases was 1,204.

There have been 19,319 cumulative COVID cases in Missoula County. Flathead County reported 136 new cases on Monday and has 677 active.

Ravalli County reported 38 new cases on Monday, with 168 active. Gallatin County is suffering the worst COVID spike in the state, reporting 1,891 active cases and 694 new cases on Monday. COVID tests are running short in that county, NBC Montana reported last week.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

