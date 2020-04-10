Missoula craft stores closed; deemed 'nonessential'

Craft stores in Missoula including Michaels and Jo-Ann Fabrics closed their doors to customers Thursday after the state health department deemed such stores to be "non-essential" businesses.
Local health officials notified the stores Thursday following a determination from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that said hobby stores are not essential businesses and therefore cannot stay open under Gov. Steve Bullock's stay-at-home directive.
The directive mandates that businesses close unless they provide essential services in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Shannon Therriault, of the Missoula City-County Health Department's Environmental Health Division, helps enforce the governor's directive at the local level to ensure that only essential businesses such as grocery stores stay open.
Therriault said that until Thursday, her department considered craft stores an essential business because they sell fabric and materials that consumers have used to make face masks, or to work from home.
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Michaels Arts & Crafts were closed, and did not respond Missoulian messages seeking for comment. However, a letter posted on the Jo-Ann Fabrics website touted their support of customers making masks and other personal protective equipment. Their website includes a number of tutorials and patterns, and the letter also outlined safety protocols taken by the company's stores, which included limiting the number of customers in each store and keeping a distance of 6 feet between customers.
Therriault said she spoke with Jo-Ann Fabrics following a previous complaint that they were a nonessential business about ways to protect the safety of their employees and customers.
"We talked to them about how they could reduce the potential exposure both to staff and to customers and they were really interested in figuring out the right way to operate," she said.
Therriault said local health departments in Montana can contact the state with questions about whether or not a certain type of business should stay open. She said the process is complaint-driven, and that the determination of hobby stores as nonessential came after an inquiry from another county.
A number of residents expressed opinions on Facebook about that designation, including one in a public Missoula COVID-19 group. Some mentioned the store's safety protocols while others said the only safe practice would be shutting the stores down.
"We know it's getting old people are getting tired of having to be quarantined at home," said Missoula City-County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr. "People are tired of having to have all of this disruption, but really in order to protect our healthccare infrastructure, this is what we have to do the slow the spread."
Therriault said other businesses such as vape and tobacco stores have also been required to close in Montana, while landscaping businesses, on the other hand, were reversed from a nonessential to essential business because landscapers need supplies for work.
People with questions or concerns about whether a business in Missoula should be open can call the Environmental Health Division at 406-258-4755 or email envhealth@missoulacounty.us.
Therriault said the craft stores closed voluntarily but if businesses do not comply, a local health officer would write an order for the business to close and inform the county attorney if necessary.
"The whole point of the order is for people to stay home as much as possible and reduce all of the workers' and all of their customers' potential exposure to COVID," Therriault said. "It's like, 'What do we need to keep our society moving forward but keep as many people home as possible?'"
Therriault noted that ordering craft supplies and fabric online is still possible, although it may not be as convenient as being able to drive to the stores in person. Therriault also noted that although people should stay home, big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target also carry much of the same merchandise.
