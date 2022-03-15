 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula crews monitoring structure fire in Lower Miller Creek

Structure fire

Fire crews are on scene in the Lower Miller Creek monitoring a structure fire.

 Zoe Buchli, Missoulian

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor called in the blaze in Haugan Drive. Crews were able to get the flames extinguished in about an hour, acting Missoula Rural Fire Battalion Chief Kory Burgess said.

The structure was a two-story garage on a residential property. It is believed to complete loss, Burgess added.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

As of about 10 a.m., crews and fire investigators were still on scene doing cleanup.

This story will be updated.

