Missoula crews put out structure fire in Lower Miller Creek

  • 0

Fire crews extinguished a residential fire in the Lower Miller Creek area early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor called in the blaze on Haugan Drive. When crews arrived, the two-story garage was fully engulfed, acting Missoula Rural Fire Battalion Chief Kory Burgess said. Teams were able to get the flames under control in about an hour. 

The garage also had a full apartment on the second story. It is believed to be a complete loss, Burgess added. The main house on the property was untouched by the fire. 

No one was inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported, Burgess said. 

Missoula Fire Department assisted earlier in the morning, he said. There were about 20 personnel on scene in total. 

Crews and fire investigators were on scene throughout the day doing cleanup and extinguishing hot spots. Using hoses and chain saws, firefighters were able to squash lingering flames and smolders throughout the structure. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

