Missoula crews respond to candle-caused apartment fire on Stephens Avenue

An unattended candle caused a fire at an apartment building on Stephens Avenue Friday evening, according to the Missoula Fire Department.

At 11:10 p.m., Missoula emergency teams responded to the Parkside Apartments at the 3600 block of Stephens Avenue. Smoke and flames were coming from the building's second floor, according to a press release. Three fire engines, a rescue ladder truck, a command unit and one ambulance went to the scene.

Residents were evacuated from the building by fire and police. The first crew that arrived knocked the fire down and searched the apartments for any victims. A second search found one cat that was alive and well but hiding in a back room.

One person from an adjacent apartment was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries or fatalities were reported, according to the release.

About $15,000 worth of property was damaged, while several million dollars was saved, the press release stated.

Missoula fire officials reminded people to be cautious about burning candles.

"Keep lit candles at least 12 inches from anything combustible," the release stated. "Don’t use lit candles in bedrooms, bathrooms and sleeping areas. Blow them out when you leave a room or home, or when you go to bed. Never leave a candle unattended."