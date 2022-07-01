Missoula crews respond to Tower Street fire

A structure fire at Tower Street Thursday afternoon was the fourth fire in four days, prompting safety officials to warn about fireworks use.

Around 3:40 p.m. Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Tower Street after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from a storage building, according to a Missoula Rural Fire press release. There were no injuries.

Firefighters arrived about seven minutes after the call and found a one-story storage building in flames. A tree and nearby grass were also burning.

Crews knocked down the bulk of the blaze in less than 10 minutes. The fire was under control roughly 17 minutes after teams first arrived, the release stated.

Officials got reports of fireworks heard in the area shortly before the blaze began, according to the release. It hasn't been determined if fireworks were to blame, and the cause is still under investigation. A damage estimate isn't available yet.

There were 14 firefighters on scene. Missoula Rural Fire responded with two engines, a ladder truck, three water tenders and a command unit.

The fire department noted this is the fourth significant fire they've responded to in the last four days.

"We would like to ask the public to be extra vigilant and fire safe, especially as we approach the July Fourth holiday weekend," the release states.

