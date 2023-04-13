Missoula firefighters extinguished two simultaneous fires in town on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:59 p.m., crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the 2400 block of Ernest Avenue. Just 17 minutes later, they got another call for a house fire in the Rattlesnake.

Firefighters saw moderate amounts of smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area at the Ernest Avenue blaze, according to a Missoula Fire Department press release. Damage was limited to the kitchen and living room with some additional damage to the rest of the house's interior. The fire was quickly knocked down.

One person living at the house was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a command vehicle and two support vehicles responded, according to the press release. The Missoula Police Department, Missoula Emergency Services and Missoula Rural Fire District also assisted.

While firefighters were on-scene at the Ernest Avenue blaze, Missoula fire was pinged again at 1:17 p.m. for a second structure fire in the Rattlesnake neighborhood on Brookside Drive.

Emergency crews found a small fire in the basement of a house. It was extinguished quickly, according to the press release. One person was treated for smoke inhalation without having to be transported to a medical facility.

Fire inspectors are working to determine what caused both blazes, and both fires are still under investigation.

A safety message in the press release reminded Missoulians not to place combustible items on stove tops.