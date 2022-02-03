Missoula Crisis Intervention Team moves from fire to police

Missoula's Crisis Intervention Team, a program designed to better responses to mental health crises, is moving from the Missoula Fire Department to the Police Department.

Moving the CIT under the police umbrella will provide its staff with better access to law enforcement data and will add more direct involvement by police department leadership, according to a city news release announcing the change.

The program combines city police and fire with Missoula County law enforcement, as well as other non-government organizations, such as the Poverello Center and Partnership Health, to train responders for service calls involving mental health crises.

The collaborative nature of the program will not change, said CIT program manager Theresa Williams.

"CIT is a community program. It doesn't matter where I'm housed, I will work with every single partner that is part of this forward momentum of making our health systems better for everyone," she told the Missoulian on Thursday.

County-tribal matching grants — and more recently American Rescue Plan Act money — have been used to run the program. The program does not receive money from Missoula's general fund.

Recently, a data analyst was hired using money from the matching grants. Part of the CIT's plan is to use that position to sort through data that is already being kept, convene a committee involving all of their partners, and figure out what could be done better, Williams said.

The data analyst position will be asked for again during city council's budget cycle using the same grant, she said. The University of Montana's Center for Children, Families and Workforce Development is working with the city on the data project.

The Poverello Center has been closely tied to much of the work and supported the move.

“The CIT program has dramatically increased the communication among the Poverello Center, law enforcement and first responders,” Clair Bopp, shelter manager of the Poverello Center, said in the city news release. “Because of CIT training, our agency is better equipped to communicate critical observations and articulate needs when a client is experiencing a mental health crisis, which promotes safety for all of those involved.”

Being more tightly wrapped into the police department will allow for greater access to the data, but also a closer presence to many of the people who respond to mental health calls on a regular basis.

"It just means that I might have closer proximity to the boots on the ground, the professionals who are working specifically with this population," Williams said. "Just at the fire department, I was able to bring them more into this collaborative and provide a lot more mental health training, so they know how to best respond to a scene where someone's in a crisis."

The program has provided 15 presentations and 16 training sessions over the last year, one of which was a weeklong intensive course, the news release said. Over 50 Missoula police officers have received CIT training.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

