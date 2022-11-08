Missoula Crisis Services Levy, fairgrounds improvement bond appear doomed

"We know from what we see in our schools that these are our neighbors,” she said. “We have students whose families are in crisis due to homelessness, mental health challenges or addiction."

City council member Daniel Carlino posted on Twitter on Tuesday night about the Crisis Services measure.

"Whether or not the crisis services levy passes, Missoula city and county must fund these essential programs," Carlino wrote.

The money from the fairgrounds improvement bond would have paid for a completely new year-round ice rink building with a third NHL-sized sheet along with a new 80,000-square foot livestock and agriculture arena. The bond would also have paid for improved 4-H and Future Farmers of America learning and exhibit arenas and additional green space.

The bond would have cost Missoula County residents approximately $7.34 a year per $100,000 of market home value.

The market value of a home is determined by the state and is much different, and often much lower, than the price a home could fetch if it were listed for sale on the open market. The market value of a home can be found by entering the address at itax.missoulacounty.us/itax/.

According to a Missoula County website, the total amount of all general obligation bonds and levies on the books as of 2019 in the county add roughly $11.25 each month combined to the property tax bill of a home with a market value of $250,000. That amount has increased a little bit since 2019, because the Aging Services levy passed in the summer of 2022 added 75 cents per month to that same home.