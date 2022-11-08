Missoula Crisis Services Levy, fairgrounds improvement bond appear doomed

A measure to fund about a dozen services for people experiencing a crisis in Missoula County appeared headed for failure in early voting Tuesday. A general obligation bond to fund fairgrounds improvements also looked like it was not going to pass.
There was an unanticipated delay in counting results at the Missoula County Elections Center. For more updated results, visit online at missoulian.com.
As of 9:30 p.m., the Crisis Services Levy was failing with 19,897 "No" votes compared to 17,140 "Yes" votes.
The $19 million general obligation bond to fund improvements to agricultural facilities and build a new ice rink at the Missoula County Fairgrounds appeared headed for failure.
At about 9:30 p.m., the proposed fairgrounds bond had 21,314 "No" votes compared to just 15,478 "Yes" votes.
The Crisis Services Levy would have raised about $5 million per year, and would have cost property owners approximately $27 a year per $100,000 of market home value, which is determined by the state. The levy would have created ongoing annual funding in perpetuity.
The levy would have helped fund services for homeless community members such as the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, which is being relocated to West Broadway near the Missoula County Detention Center.
Jim Hicks, the executive director of the nonprofit Hope Rescue Mission, said that over the last 30 months, 133 people have been served at the TSOS and 42 of them have become housed. If the program were to lose funding, he said the entire community would suffer, but especially those in the most need.
Grace Decker, a Missoula County School Board trustee, said earlier this year that it is Missoula County residents who would have benefited from crisis intervention services.
"We know from what we see in our schools that these are our neighbors,” she said. “We have students whose families are in crisis due to homelessness, mental health challenges or addiction."
City council member Daniel Carlino posted on Twitter on Tuesday night about the Crisis Services measure.
"Whether or not the crisis services levy passes, Missoula city and county must fund these essential programs," Carlino wrote.
The money from the fairgrounds improvement bond would have paid for a completely new year-round ice rink building with a third NHL-sized sheet along with a new 80,000-square foot livestock and agriculture arena. The bond would also have paid for improved 4-H and Future Farmers of America learning and exhibit arenas and additional green space.
The bond would have cost Missoula County residents approximately $7.34 a year per $100,000 of market home value.
The market value of a home is determined by the state and is much different, and often much lower, than the price a home could fetch if it were listed for sale on the open market. The market value of a home can be found by entering the address at itax.missoulacounty.us/itax/.
According to a Missoula County website, the total amount of all general obligation bonds and levies on the books as of 2019 in the county add roughly $11.25 each month combined to the property tax bill of a home with a market value of $250,000. That amount has increased a little bit since 2019, because the Aging Services levy passed in the summer of 2022 added 75 cents per month to that same home.