Missoula crisis team creates mental health form for law enforcement

As Mental Health Awareness Month gets underway, the Missoula Crisis Intervention Team is rolling out a new form to help law enforcement officers and mental health professionals coordinate responses to people experiencing mental health issues.

The CIT debuted a new mental health referral form on April 18.

“This goes above and beyond the form that we had been utilizing before,” said CIT Program Manager Theresa Williams.

The form is available at facilities where law enforcement officers often hand off people experiencing mental health crises, including Western Montana Mental Health and Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Mental health professionals provide the form to law enforcement at the time of a hand-off as a way to gather more information about the individual receiving medical care.

“It’s very important that they have that collateral information because we don’t want to just go and take someone’s rights away,” said Williams.

The form was created in response to the frequent quick release of people exhibiting signs of mental illness, Williams said, adding she believes a lack of consistent information across agencies has led people in these scenarios to be released before they are ready.

She said the form was created to address “misinformation and miscommunication” between law enforcement officers and mental health care providers.

“We really want to make sure the officer and the mental health professional are communicating…so we can ensure a really solid outcome for the individual,” Williams said.

In an effort to improve those lines of communication, Williams and her team developed a more comprehensive form to replace the 10 yes-or-no questions that law enforcement officers previously filled out when handing off a person with mental health concerns.

The new form asks law enforcement officers to list behaviors that were evident in the individual when the police were called, any delusions or hallucinations the person is experiencing, and information about medications the person may be taking.

Sgt. Ben Slater with the Missoula Police Department said the new form collects more qualitative and quantitative information from officers whenever they deem it necessary to take someone to a facility to receive mental health care.

“The form was revamped to be able to better report to mental health professionals what was observed on scene,” he said.

He said the prompts on the new form help law enforcement officers better communicate about mental illness.

The new form allows for more consistency with reporting, Slater added.

Previously, Slater said, the form contained “very vague language.”

He said the earlier version of the form didn’t “provide appropriate information to a mental health professional or other medical professional.”

“We as cops do really well with crimes,” he said. “Mental health involvement doesn’t always have crime elements.”

