Missoula will reconsider the way it assesses the cost of installing and replacing sidewalks and whether they’re actually needed throughout the city after a recent outcry over property owners’ costs for a proposed project in the Slant Streets.
On Friday, Mayor John Engen cancelled the Slant Streets project. On Wednesday, he said not only do they need to look at the cost-sharing formula that’s in place, the city also needs to consider how interested it is in doing replacements, as well as installing sidewalks where none currently exists.
“What is a replacement project? What are the merits of replacement? What are our standards? We may find that the standards are exactly as they ought to be. Then the question becomes how do we pay for this?” Engen said during the Public Works committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.
He also questioned whether the city should explore alternate construction methods and materials, as well as contracting mechanisms, and whether using interns from Missoula College’s construction program could lower the costs.
“We tend to do things the way we have always done them, unless there’s a reason to pause. The reason is that generally works well,” Engen said. “We may have reached the end of our successful road here.
“With any luck we can proceed differently. In the meantime … I apologize for the sticker shock.”
That sticker shock came via letters from the city to residents received during Thanksgiving week in an area whose boundaries generally include Brooks, Mount, Stephens and Crosby streets.
The estimated average cost of the sidewalk upgrades or installation, and in some cases curbs and gutter installation, was $4,353 for the 173 properties involved in the proposed project area. That includes estimates ranging from less than $3 to about $6,800.
But for 19 property owners, mainly on corner lots, their estimated portion of the project was anywhere from $10,554 for a home on Edith Street, to $42,679 for a home on Stephens Avenue. Those figures are after an estimated $16,500 subsidy from the city for each parcel.
That prompted Engen to pull the plug on the project, which is part of a 25-year effort to bring sidewalks up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Initially, property owners paid 100 percent of the cost. But when that became overwhelming, the city council created a cost-sharing formula in 2012, which was revised last year. The formula was meant to attribute 70 percent of the cost to the city and 30 percent to the property owner.
The proposed $1.5 million project would have had the city picking up about $815,000. Property owners’ combined share was about $675,000, with ADA funds covering $21,750. The city has a low-interest loan program through which property owners can help fund the sidewalk work.
A handful of people testified at the public hearing, which was attended by about 35 area residents and city staff.
William Fleischman noted that his portion of the sidewalk installation and replacement for the area around his corner lot was $38,800, and he wants to know how much is spent annually on curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and the breakdown between the city and property owners. He also wants to know how much of that money goes to private contractors.
Another man noted that the $14,000 worth of sidewalks installed by the city two years ago around his property already are cracked down their entire length and have sloughed off about an inch. Trying to get the contractor to fix it is like “chasing a white rabbit.”
Regina Thomas added that while putting sidewalks in her neighborhood was a city priority, it “may be out of step with the neighborhood’s priorities.”
“It might be nice to have some kind of system to ask people in the neighborhood about their priorities and where they would like to have the city spend their money,” she said.
Yet at least one man bemoaned the lack of sidewalks in his Franklin to the Fort neighborhood, and encouraged the city to move forward.
Councilor Gwen Jones, a strong proponent of sidewalks, agreed that it’s time to take a second look at the funding. She asked city staff to provide a history of the past three years of financing, including how much was spent by the city and the property owners, and how the cost of labor, materials, fees and engineering may have changed. She also wanted to know about the difference in costs between sidewalks and curb infrastructure, and how it is divvied up. And she questioned whether they should look at the acceptable contributions for corner and commercial lots.
“I’d like to highlight (that) the Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan will come to council soon, and that’s a big piece of information that will help this council,” Jones added.
Councilor Jesse Ramos wondered why property owners are being charged at all for the sidewalks, noting that they’re public property located within the city’s public right of way. A long-standing city ordinance outlines the property owners’ responsibilities, including installing and maintaining them.
“Sidewalks are included in a general description of infrastructure, which most believe is a core function of government,” Ramos wrote in an email to the council. “In my opinion, we cannot raise taxes to pay for something that many people believe should already be being paid for with their tax dollars.”
He recommended applying for federal grants or diverting money from programs like Missoula in Motion, Arts Missoula, or Mountain Line transit to help pay for the sidewalks.
“One thing that I want to address is the role the government plays … and where we can cut back on other expenditures in the budget,” Ramos said.