Missoula debuts new reentry program, starts accepting clients

Since opening for clients in April, Missoula’s new Community Supported Reentry Program has taken about 10 cases to help individuals awaiting trial navigate through the criminal justice process.

The program, run through the Missoula Sheriff’s Office, works to mitigate incarceration for people on pretrial supervision whose cases are pending trial for non-violent felony and misdemeanor charges. Through helping individuals accomplish tasks like procuring identification and making court appearances, the reentry program engages with people’s individual needs to help them through small steps to prevent returning to custody.

“While they’re going through the pretrial process, we’re trying to meet them where they’re at and ensure we meet their needs in the community to keep them out of custody,” program coordinator Kim White said.

It’s a no-cost, alternative way to work in the front-end for rehabilitative services to be brought to the individuals in the program, White said. It takes referrals from partners working in Missoula’s criminal justice system for individuals charged with nonviolent offenses.

“It’s been remarkable,” said Missoula Municipal Judge Jacob Coolidge.

Since it started taking cases in April, Coolidge, and his co-judges Eli Parker and Jennifer Streano, have referred a handful of individuals passing through their courtroom to the sheriff’s program.

It’s completely voluntary, so judges can only refer people, not mandate that they participate.

So far, the program has primarily received referrals from Missoula’s municipal court, but they’ve had a few cases passed to them from the county’s justice and district courts as well, reentry coordinator Melissa Vawter said.

Coolidge explained many of the people Missoula’s municipal court refers to the program are individuals with multiple pending cases, bad appearance histories or cases where the person might be held on pretrial bond until their case is resolved.

The program doesn’t have a gold standard of success, but rather is designed to meet people’s individual needs.

“They really bring us the challenges that they have and we help them navigate to meet those issues,” White said.

Court date reminders and demystifying the criminal justice process are staple components of the program. Both the judges and White noted seeing people on pretrial supervision make their scheduled court appearances has been one of the paramount positive outcomes.

White said she and Vawter attend hearings alongside their clients in courtrooms, virtually via Zoom and sometimes at the Poverello Center.

“As long as somebody can just stay engaged in the process, that will help them appear more frequently,” Municipal Judge Jennifer Streano said.

Support with getting to court isn’t the only thing the reentry programs assists with. Getting people to substance abuse treatment, helping them procure identification and connecting them with housing opportunities are key parts of it, too.

The program is also exploring getting clothing vouchers for clients, and gets them free bus tickets through the Salvation Army, White said.

One of the biggest barriers clients face is just the overwhelming sense of having a lot to do with limited resources, she added.

Right now, the operation is still relatively small — it’s staffed by just Vawter and White, but it’s already helped clients make significant progress in their cases.

“They’re getting a tremendous amount of help,” Coolidge said of the people who choose to work with the reentry program.

In 2016, the county released its jail diversion master plan, and in 2018 the Board of County Commissioners checked to see if issues identified in the jail diversion plan were being addressed, White said. Development of the reentry program was spawned from those reviews, and it began about a year ago.

The diversion plan sought to identify policy and procedure changes to limit the number of people incarcerated on nonviolent offenses.

“The drivers especially of misdemeanor criminality are not things that can be punished away,” Coolidge said. "The disproportionate representation of mental health issues, substance use issues and poverty as a driver of criminality, those things will not be punished away."