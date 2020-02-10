Missoula declares Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Awareness Day

Missoula is joining a number of cities around the country, and world, in dedicating Feb. 14, or Valentine's Day, as a day to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The Missoula City Council announced the proclamation by Mayor John Engen at Monday night's meeting, while the audience stood to honor Indigenous women who have gone missing or have been victims of violence.

"With so many reservations in Montana and the native population in Missoula, I hope people realize anyone could go missing," Amber Shaffer, of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Dakota Sioux tribe and Missoula, told the Missoulian.

"It could be your friend or coworker, and hopefully people in the community notice more and talk about it."

There have been awareness-raising efforts in Canada on Valentine’s Day for more than 20 years and a number of cities have followed suit in adopting Feb. 14 as a day of awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous women.

"There is not a comprehensive estimate of Indigenous women who are missing and murdered in the United States, but many factors contribute to this crisis, such as fear, stigma, legal barriers, racism, sexism, and the devastating levels of violence in the U.S.," the Missoula proclamation reads.