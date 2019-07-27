Dozens of demonstrators lined the Higgins Avenue bridge Saturday, to voice their opposition to a massive telescope planned atop the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Kea.
“I grew up on that thing,” Walter Leite Jr. said of the mountain. “We hunted, [did] recreation, raised cattle, we lived on that mountain.”
Now, the Rocker resident is alarmed at the prospect of a massive new observatory, the Thirty Meter Telescope, going up on its summit, and joined more than 60 demonstrators against the project in Missoula.
The summit of Mauna Kea, on Hawaii’s Big Island, offers a rare combination of high altitude, dry climate and low light pollution that make it one of Earth’s best locations for astronomy. It’s currently home to 13 observatories. In 2009, an international association of universities and research agencies selected it as the site for the Thirty Meter Telescope. The name refers to the diameter of its primary mirror.
However, Mauna Kea is also sacred to Native Hawaiians, many of whom view the Thirty Meter Telescope’s construction as an act of desecration. Earlier this month, demonstrators paused the project by blocking the road to the summit. As that standoff continued, UM’s Pacific Islander Club organized a demonstration in solidarity.
“There’s already 13 telescopes up there, and I don’t think we need another one,” said ‘Aukai La’amaikahiki, the club’s treasurer and a Native Hawaiian. About five dozen demonstrators had turned out — more than expected, La’amaikahiki said — chanting and waving Hawaii state flags turned upside down in a symbol of distress.
“We’re not against science,” he said. “We’re against desecration of our sacred lands, and that’s the main reason” for the protest. He and Leite would like to see the Thirty Meter Telescope instead built on the organization’s backup site, on the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
In addition to Saturday’s demonstration, some UM faculty have voiced their concerns to state officials. The University of Montana is not directly involved in the Thirty Meter Telescope project. However, Montana State University belongs to the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) which, in turn, is part of the consortium.
On July 16, Rosalyn LaPier and David Beck, respectively professors of environmental studies and Native American studies at the University of Montana, wrote to MSU President Waded Cruzado and Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian, urging them to write to Hawaii Governor David Ige and University of Hawaii President David Lassner and condemn the state’s police response to the protesters.
“The university will monitor related public developments in the state of Hawaii,” Christian and Cruzado responded Friday. “We understand that the Governor of Hawaii has met with Native American protesters and it is our hope that such conversations can lead to a peaceful and consensual solution.”
Ige did indeed visit the demonstration site Wednesday and voiced hope that the parties involved could find common ground. But in Missoula, La’amaikahiki thinks he’s playing “a very conservative role” in the matter.
On the other hand, he said that “the protectors in Hawaii...have done an awesome job in preventing equipment from even going up.”