Dozens of minors are allegedly victims of human trafficking in Missoula every year, according to Missoula Police Department Detective Guy Baker.

“It’s something that’s happening if not on a daily, then on a weekly basis,” Baker told the Missoula City Council Wednesday during a presentation requested by Ward 6 Council Representative Sandra Vasecka. Baker has served with MPD for 33 years.

Human trafficking is also fast-growing, Baker added. Victims of human trafficking are a renewable resource, and demand is ever-present.

“We have a demand unfortunately that’s not going to go away,” he said. “Once you get a city the size of Kalispell, you’re going to have a demand for commercial sex and the bigger the city, the greater the demand for commercial sex.”

The demand comes primarily from unattached transient males, Baker said, including military personnel and truck drivers.

Baker cited statistics that indicate 100,000 children in the United States are involved in sex trafficking annually, and the average age of a trafficked child in the U.S. is 14.

“It’s happening in cities across Montana on a daily basis including Missoula and the vast majority of our public does not understand or does not realize the frequency for which this is affecting our communities,” said Baker.

Particularly vulnerable to human trafficking are minors, unhoused people and members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities. For example, one in three minors living on the streets will be approached by an exploiter or lured into prostitution within 48 hours.

“Once runaways hit the streets they are at particular risk for sexual exploitation,” he said.

70 to 80% of human trafficking victims are female, 20 to 30% are male and about 50% are minors, according to Baker.

Romantic partners and family members can all act as exploiters of human trafficking victims. They often target runaways, homeless individuals and people from abusive households.

Numerous indicators can be used to identify human trafficking victims. These include minors socializing with unrelated, age-inappropriate associates; minors at motels or casinos; and people who depend on someone else to carry their identification.

But putting a stop to human trafficking is a challenge even for the professionals charged with responding to the issue.

“Obviously the Missoula Police Department and the FBI take this very seriously and we take a proactive approach to work these crimes,” Baker explained.

But he also admitted, “law enforcement often is unaware of what to look for.”

Because human traffickers can be tricky to spot, it’s hard to prevent them from exploiting victims. In Montana, the promotion or solicitation of prostitution isn’t a felony until the third offense.

“Very few people get caught once, let alone get caught twice,” Baker said.

The Montana Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 833-406-STOP.