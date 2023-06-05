Missoula detention officers failed to properly pursue procedures provided by their union contract over alleged underpayment of wages and benefits going back to 2018, according to a decision made by Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta Monday.

The decision in the case, Ashley Adams et al. v. Missoula County, grants Missoula County’s motion to resolve the dispute out of court via third party where detention officers can use the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) they negotiated with the county.

“Because the Court concludes the plain language of the CBA covers the Detention Officers’ claims, they are not entitled to ‘sidestep’ its provisions," Vannatta wrote. "The detention officers must exhaust the contractual remedies under the CBA before filing suit."

However, Rob Bell, one of the attorneys for the officers, alleged ongoing pay discrepancies with sheriff deputies can be taken further in court following the opinion. Missoula County settled for $3.45 million last June for three years’ back pay owed to sheriff deputies after a suit alleged underpayment.

In an interview with the Missoulian, Bell said even after a year, sheriff deputies are still being paid less than what is outlined by Montana law, with the county just changing terminology around the wages.

The opinion says the position of the detention officers is “significantly different” than sheriff deputies. Whereas Montana law tethers deputies’ wages directly to the elected sheriff's pay, detention officers’ wages are set by the terms of the contract, although they're calculated as a percentage of the sheriff’s wages. Their procedure to remedy underpayment claims is provided by the contract as well, the opinion stated.

“In granting Missoula County’s motion, the court validated the importance of Collective Bargaining Agreements in filing grievances and determining compensation,” Missoula County Director of Risk Management and Benefits Erica Grinde said in a statement to the Missoulian. “The union contract in question was negotiated and agreed upon by both parties, reflecting our shared values while balancing the needs of the employees with the resources of the county and its taxpayers.”

In a hearing May 30 on the motion, Bell said the county was trying to push the case aside on a technicality by focusing on the procedures laid out in the collective bargaining agreement.

The procedure to resolve disputes outlined in the CBA states employers and employees need to note the grievant within 10 working days about violations within the contract. The suit sought three years’ back pay for wage discrepancies and to update the wages accordingly.

Bell said attorneys for the case are still considering their options.

“We knew from the start the county was going to fight us tooth and nail,” Bell said. "But we are in it for the long haul."