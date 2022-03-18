Missoula developer plans 240-unit housing development with farm, park

A Missoula-based developer wants to create 240 housing units near Hellgate Elementary School with an adjacent 28-acre public open space and is hoping to get feedback about the project. Some of the units might be targeted to first-time homebuyers who earn median county wages.

Justin Metcalf, president of Evergreen Housing Solutions, said that the project is still in development and has yet to be submitted for community planning review.

Called West End Farms, the development would be a mix of high- and low-density housing and is set to include an agricultural component, such as community gardens. The developers seek feedback from Garden City Harvest and the All Nations Health Center in Missoula as they work to finalize conceptual plans. Those organizations might be partners on the farm component.

“Evergreen specializes in creating projects that maximize public benefit and is very excited that this project will enable such a large tract of land to become programmed for the benefit of Missoulians for generations to come,” Metcalf said.

The project’s location is in the Flynn Square Neighborhood to the west of Flynn Lane and to the north of Hellgate Elementary. The area is generally located west of Reserve Street and north of Mullan Road.

Evergreen has hired a landscape and urban planning firm called DesignWorkshop to conduct public outreach that will influence the final design of the open space, which will be called West End Farm Park.

The city of Missoula is also in the early phases of public outreach about the project and an entire website page on EngageMissoula.com has been dedicated to West End Farm Park.

“The proposed park at West End Farm is part of a proposed ‘agrihood’ housing development located north of Hellgate Elementary,” the city’s website states. “The preliminary park design is 28 acres (nearly the size of McCormick Park) and includes a public park and working farm. The adjacent 240 units of housing is a mix of high- and-low density housing targeting first-time homebuyers and households earning between 80 and 120 percent of area median income.”

The area median income for all households in the county was $51,270 in 2021, but 11,700 households earn less than 50% of that.

Nathan McLeod, a parks and trails specialist for the city, said there should be an open house scheduled at Hellgate Elementary on March 30 at about 5:45 p.m. until 7:30.

The developer team is holding a series of meetings with stakeholders, McLeod said.

“It’s kind of an exciting opportunity to let them know the goals that we have as a community and give them a sense of what our parks should be like,” McLeod said.

For more information visit engagemissoula.com/west-end-park.

The city of Missoula issued a record number of building permits for housing units in 2021.

In November 2019, Missoula County was awarded $13 million in federal grant funding to develop infrastructure for the growing Mullan neighborhood. County commissioner Josh Slotnick, in a recent forum on housing, said that the city and county are essentially planning for an entire "new town" to be built in the area over the next decade.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.