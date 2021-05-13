Missoula developer plans affordable group living home for seniors

Group living could be the future for Missoula seniors looking for an affordable place to call home in the Garden City.
A Missoula developer is proposing a new 36-bedroom group living facility off South Sixth Street, just steps from First Presbyterian Church and across the road from Missoula County Public Schools' former administration building.
Plans for the group residence, called Hogan Senior Group Living, include 13 one-bedroom units and 23 studios, with shared kitchen and common areas. Plans show the studios and one-bedroom units having toilets, a refrigerator and some counter space, but showers and baths would be shared. A total of 51 people could occupy the building, according to planning documents.
The developer, Mike Robinson, has lived in Missoula for 15 years and flips houses. His goal is to create accessible, affordable housing for Missoula's seniors, he said. If approved and built, applicants would be limited to people age 55 and older — this will require a federal certification, which Robinson said they are working toward.
"About 10 years ago, a little more, I moved both my mom and dad to town and I had to find a place for them to live," Robinson said. "There was just very limited options and it's only gotten worse for people on fixed incomes."
Susan Kohler, chief executive officer of Missoula Aging Services, said housing vouchers can be hard to obtain and that many older Americans rely on Social Security to fill in that gap.
But she said for some, Social Security isn't enough.
"If you've been retired 10 or more years, your income is starting to erode because those Social Security increases don't keep pace with the cost of things like housing and food," Kohler said.
"Social Security is not intended to be a person's sole income in retirement and for many older adults, it is. They didn't have jobs that either had pensions, paid pensions, and they didn't have jobs that paid enough for them to put that kind of savings away ... so that dependency on Social Security is huge and when you translate that to the cost of housing we have in Missoula, it's unaffordable," she added.
Robinson has been in contact with Missoula Aging Services and Kohler is in support of the project.
"I think it's one way of doing it and it's probably a fairly scaled-back approach, which makes it affordable," Kohler said. "And I think that's good."
Montana James, Missoula's deputy director of Community Development, also expressed support for the project. She said there have been successful experiments with similar projects in Seattle and Portland.
Initially, James said those projects saw some controversy surrounding communal-type housing, but once the buildings were developed, they filled fast.
"As we look at our needs assessments and census data, older adults over 55 have a smaller household size than average, so they're one- or two-person households," James said. "I think that just requires a different type of housing and I think they can often be looking for that connection and community that you can lose as you're aging in place in your large, single-family home.
"So I think that's a really promising component of this project."
Project developers have not approached the city for access to federal funds, though they are exploring the possibility, Robinson said.
While most housing for seniors is located on the outskirts of the city, Robinson said his project would provide an option in the heart of the city. The building would be a few blocks from the Hip Strip and Orange Street Food Farm, with both accessible by foot or bicycle.
In meetings last week, city officials brought up concerns around parking at the building, which were echoed in several public comments.
The development team, which includes several investors outside of Robinson, is proposing six parking spaces as well as a van parking spot that's compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
As a result of a recent set of mill levies that were passed, it's conceivable, Kohler said, that Mountain Line might end up putting a bus stop near the proposed building.
However, Kohler said most adults outlive their ability to drive by 10 years and getting them to adjust to public transit can be a roadblock.
"Now we just have to educate and support older adults to get out of their cars and try (public) transportation before they have to," Kohler said. "That's something we're working on in terms of peer to peer, or mentorship for people to learn how to ride the bus."
City ordinance only requires two parking spaces for a building of this type, which is treated "like a single-family residence with a lot of bedrooms," said Kaitlin McCaffery, an associate city planner.
Because it features shared kitchens and bathrooms, the building would fall under a zoning ordinance that includes facilities like fraternities or convents rather than apartment buildings.
"It's similar to a single dwelling unit with a lot of bedrooms and that's why there's a (smaller) parking requirement, because it's more parallel to a single dwelling unit," McCaffery said. "The difference between a multi-dwelling (building) and group living is that multiple dwelling is multiple, independent dwelling units with their own entrances, bathrooms, their own storage, their own personal kitchens and personal dining."
Robinson said he and his associates are not asking for a change in zoning — they are asking for a conditional use permit to construct the building.
The project is similar to the proposed Ponderosa Village, which is currently on hold. Jerry Dirnberger, owner of the property, cited construction costs and COVID-19 concerns among other issues surrounding the pause.
Robinson did not provide an estimated cost for the project or a target range for rents, saying construction costs and property taxes would play into the final amount.
"We're trying to build things modestly with the idea that construction costs are going to be the single biggest input into what costs the residents are going to pay," Robinson said.
One factor that could play in, Robinson said, is the reuse of lumber from houses torn down on the site. There were four homes total when the land was purchased from the First Presbyterian Church, who was the previous property owner.
Three of those homes have been torn down already. Robinson said there were no active renters when the property switched hands from the church to Hogan Senior Living LLC.
Robinson, a member of the church, credits First Presbyterian for helping get the project moving.
"They've gotten many proposals from developers, essentially, for higher-end condos or homes ... and so one of the church members came to me because they knew I had this idea for senior housing," Robinson said. "So the church was actually very favorable and I credit them a good deal for having the vision.
"They saw the value in having mid-range priced, accessible, senior housing right downtown."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com