Missoula developer plans affordable group living home for seniors

The project is similar to the proposed Ponderosa Village, which is currently on hold. Jerry Dirnberger, owner of the property, cited construction costs and COVID-19 concerns among other issues surrounding the pause.

Robinson did not provide an estimated cost for the project or a target range for rents, saying construction costs and property taxes would play into the final amount.

"We're trying to build things modestly with the idea that construction costs are going to be the single biggest input into what costs the residents are going to pay," Robinson said.

One factor that could play in, Robinson said, is the reuse of lumber from houses torn down on the site. There were four homes total when the land was purchased from the First Presbyterian Church, who was the previous property owner.

Three of those homes have been torn down already. Robinson said there were no active renters when the property switched hands from the church to Hogan Senior Living LLC.

Robinson, a member of the church, credits First Presbyterian for helping get the project moving.